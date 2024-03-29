Peru police dog receives gift of ballistic vest

Canine Officer Tygo with the Peru, Indiana, Police Department displays a new K-9 ballistic vest in a photo posted March 28, 2024. (Provided Photo/Peru Police Department via Facebook)

PERU, Ind. (WISH) — Canine Officer Tygo with the Peru Police Department is the proud owner of a new K-9 ballistic vest after a nationwide fundraising group donated it.

Brady’s K9 Fund donated the specialized gear for Tygo to ensure he was safe while carrying out his duties.

The department called the vest “life saving” and said it ensures “our K9 officer and their partner come home safe together.”

The Peru Police Department shared the update about Tygo’s new vest in a Facebook post. “Brady’s K9 is passionate about supporting our four-legged officers who work tirelessly to keep our community safe,” the post said. “Their organization is dedicated to providing essential equipment and resources to these brave K9s, ensuring they are well-equipped and protected for their entire shift.”

Brady Snakovsky found Brady’s K9 Fund as a way to help police departments outfit their dogs in protective gear.

“Brady’s K9 Fund was founded by an 8-year-old boy who felt K9 officers deserve body armor, just like their human partners,” the post said.

The Brady K9 Fund website says about 50,000 police dogs are working in the country, and the group has helped 1,035 of them since 2018.

“Since 2018 Brady’s Fund has raised over $1.25M and vested 950+ K9s across all 50 states. Their mission is ongoing!” the post said.

Peru, a city of 10,800 residents, is about an 80-minute drive north of Indianapolis on U.S. 31.