Pet Pals TV: Indianapolis Zoo Conservation Finalists

by: Staff Reports
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Each and every week Pet Pals TV shares a fun, interesting and informative story about our four-legged and furry friend population.

The Indianapolis Zoo is one of the world leaders in conservation and rewarding scientists who work hard on helping animals.

Pet Pals TV’s Steve Sweitzer profiled Gerardo Ceballas, who is a finalist for the 2020 conservation prize at the zoo. Ceballas is known as Mexico’s “Guardian of the jaguar.”

“We chose jaguars for several reasons,” said Ceballas. “In Mexico, the jaguar has been important for the culture since prehistoric times.”

The zoo will be reopening June 19 with restrictions. All guests will are encouraged to wear masks, you will have a time ticket and no cash transactions will be allowed.

