Police ask for help solving east side homicide

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police are asking for the public’s help to solve an east side homicide.

Police were called about 6:25 p.m. Thursday to the 1200 block of North Grant Avenue on a report of a person stabbed. That block is northeast of the intersection of East 10th Street and North Sherman Drive.

Although it was dispatched as a stabbing, police said a man later identified as Chenard Johnson was found suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Medics pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to call Detective Jones with IMPD at 317-327-3310 or the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475. You can also call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.