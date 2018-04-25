Police investigate ‘suspicious’ death in Wabash County

La FOUNTAINE, Ind. (WANE) – Police in Wabash County have opened a death investigation after a man was found dead in his LaFountaine home Wednesday morning.

Around 9:30 a.m., Wabash County sheriff’s deputies were called to a home in the 100 block of Clear Creek Drive after a 911 caller reported a possible death there. Authorities arrived and found 22-year-old Jordan Richard dead inside.

According to police, Richard lived at the home.

In a news release Wednesday afternoon, Indiana State Police said a home health care nurse who had been making daily checks on Richards found him. Richards had a medical condition that required a nurse to check on him twice daily, state police said.

Investigators are treating the death as “suspicious,” state police said. The reason was not clear. No other details about the situation were released.

La Fountaine is a town of 850 about 60 miles northeast of Indianapolis.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Indiana State Police detectives at the Indiana State Police Peru Post at 1-800-382-0689 (inside Indiana) or (765) 473-6666. Information can also be provided to the Wabash County Sheriff’s Office by calling (260) 563-8891.