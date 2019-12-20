Home/Latest News, National, News/Police: Postal worker sold crack out of her mail truck

News

Police: Postal worker sold crack out of her mail truck

by:
Posted:

ASHTABULA, Ohio (AP) — Officials say an Ohio postal worker was arrested on drug charges for selling crack out of her mail truck on her route.

According to court records, 52-year-old Darcy Spangler, of Ashtabula, was arraigned Wednesday on drug trafficking charges.

The Crime Enforcement Agency of Ashtabula County commander says Spangler was investigated for three months before her arrest. No additional drugs were found during a search of Spangler’s residence.

Authorities recovered evidence of drug sales, including scales and packaging materials. Additional charges against a second individual are pending.

A message seeking comment was left Thursday for her assigned public defender.

© 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE NEWS STORIES

Marathon Health and OurHealth to merge

by: Merritt McLaughlin, Inside INdiana Business /

Vermont-headquartered Marathon Health and Indianapolis-based OurHealth are merging. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed, however officials say growth equity firm and major investor in Marathon, New York-based General Atlantic will be the majority shareholder of the combined company.
Read the Full Article

MORE STORIES

SoIN selects Johnson Consulting for event center study

News /

WGU initiative aims to boost job prospects

News /

Man found guilty in August 2018 murder

News /

Mastercard unveils its first-ever music single

Indy Style /


 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

Copyright 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.