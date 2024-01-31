Holcomb’s order delays laws for state agencies to livestream meetings

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The governor’s latest executive order pauses laws requiring the streaming and saving of video recordings of every public meeting and hearing at the state level until Sept. 1.

The governor quietly issued the order just after 6 p.m. Monday.

Indiana University law professor Jody Madeira reviewed the order. She believes it’s solely because of the state’s technological shortfalls and not an attempt to lessen public access.

“I literally just think this is whatever, whether it’s a deficit in planning, a deficit in funds, perhaps an order didn’t come through or equipment was faulty,” Madeira said. “But I don’t think we can infer, really, any sinister intent but it does, really, throw a wrench into proceedings where this remote access is needed.”

The order requires agencies that can to continue to livestream meetings and store the video recordings even while this pause is in effect. The order only applies to groups unable to successfully stream and save the sometimes-lengthy meetings through Sept. 1.

The order references issues streaming an Indiana Family and Social Services Administration hearing in December, which prompted the change.

“This requirement does have the ability for the governor to delay the implementation of these arrangements by executive order,” Madeira said. “I think it was intelligent of them to build in some mechanism if things didn’t work out quite as they had planned.”

Hoosier State Press Association shared a statement with News 8 regarding the governor’s order.