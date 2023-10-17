‘It’s worse than everyone thought’: Indiana delegation splinters on Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan

Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio on Wednesday became the first Republican to publicly say he’ll run to be the next House speaker./Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio failed on the first vote to capture the speakership of the U.S. House on Tuesday as nearly two dozen House Republicans, including Indiana’s Victoria Spartz, refused to back him.

More voting is expected as Jordan works to shore up support to replace the ousted Kevin McCarthy for the job.

Rep. Greg Pence, R-Ind., said Jordan’s supporters thought they would lose at most five or six votes when lawmakers took to the House floor just past noon.

Instead, 20 Republicans cast ballots for other candidates, far more than enough to prevent Jordan from getting enough votes to assume the gavel. More than half of the renegade votes went to McCarthy and House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, both of whom voted for Jordan.

Spartz voted for Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky. Prior to the vote, she had released a statement in which she accused McCarthy of trying to undermine Scalise in favor of Jordan in closed-door Republican conference meetings. Spartz was not immediately available for further comment.

All of Indiana’s other Republicans voted for Jordan. Its two Democrats, Andre Carson and Frank Mrvan, supported their party’s nominee, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries. In a tweet just before the vote, Carson said of Jordan, “With so much at stake, we don’t need a MAGA extremist in charge of the House.”

Pence said he never felt like anyone tried to strong-arm him or anyone else into voting for Jordan. He said some Jordan opponents had indicated they would oppose him on the first ballot and support him on the second ballot but called 20 votes “a tall hill to climb.”

“The vast majority of us are very frustrated with a minority running the majority,” he said.

Pence said he does not expect another floor vote on Tuesday.