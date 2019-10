WASHINGTON (WISH) — Actress Jane Fonda has been arrested at a climate change protest.

Fonda was among the 16 people removed from the U.S. Capitol in handcuffs on Friday, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

She was part of the protest organized by Oil Change International. The group has pledged to hold weekly demonstrations.

Those arrested face charges of “crowding, obstructing or incommoding,” according to Capitol Police.

Information from CNN Newsource was used in this report.