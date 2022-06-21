Politics

Pence blames Biden for country’s economic woes

CHICAGO (WISH) — Former vice president Mike Pence says President Joe Biden is driving the U.S. economy into the abyss.

Pence gave a speech on the economy Tuesday at the University Club of Chicago.

He pointed to gas prices and the baby formula shortage as the main components of America’s economic problems.

“What’s unique about this moment is that this economic wound that we’re experiencing is entirely self-inflicted. Unlike the Great Depression of the 1930s, the stagflation of the 1970s, or even the Great Recession of 2008, the economic woes now upon us have been caused almost single-handedly by one person: the 46th President of the United States of America, Joe Biden. You know, never in my lifetime has there been a greater disconnect between the president and the American people.”

Pence did not mention the Jan. 6 hearings, which continue Tuesday afternoon. Instead, he called on Republicans to look toward the future and not back at the 2020 election.