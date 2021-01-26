Sen. Leahy taken to hospital ‘out of abundance of caution’ after presiding over opening of impeachment trial

WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 16: Sen. Patrick Leahy (D-VT) asks a question at a Judiciary Committee hearing in the Dirksen Senate Office Building on June 16, 2020 in Washington, D.C. The Republican-led committee was holding its first hearing on policing since the death of George Floyd while in Minneapolis police custody on May 25. (Photo by Tom Williams-Pool/Getty Images)

(CNN) — Sen. Patrick Leahy was hospitalized out of an abundance of caution on Tuesday, just hours after presiding over the opening of former President Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial.

“This evening, Senator Leahy was in his Capitol office and was not feeling well. He was examined in the Capitol by the Attending Physician,” his spokesperson David Carle said in a statement. “Out of an abundance of caution, the Attending Physician recommended that he be taken to a local hospital for observation, where he is now, and where he is being evaluated.”

As the Senate president pro tempore — the longest-serving senator of the majority party — the 80-year-old Vermont Democrat is presiding over Trump’s impeachment trial in lieu of Chief Justice John Roberts. Roberts, who oversaw Trump’s first impeachment trial, chose not to oversee the proceedings because Trump is no longer in office.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.