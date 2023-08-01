State Sen. John Crane will not seek reelection in 2024

AVON, Ind. (WISH) — State Sen. John Crane, a Republican representing District 24, announced he will not seek reelection in 2024.

District 24 is made up of portions of Hendricks and Putnam counties. He was first elected in 2016 and was reelected in 2020.

Crane, who serves as the ranking member of the Senate Committee on Education and Career Development and the assistant chairman of operations for the Majority Caucus, made the announcement Tuesday.

He will continue his work in the Senate during the 2024 legislative session.

“This decision has come through considerable prayer and discernment,” Crane said. “I originally ran for public office because I was called by God to do so. I have never set my sights on becoming a career politician. The mission has always been to follow God’s lead and serve where I’m able.”

His decision is not based on a desire to run for higher political office, Crane said. It is also not based on any negative experience in the Senate.

He plans to continue leading John Brockman Crane Leadership Strategies, a leadership consulting initiative. He said the growing demands of his leadership development responsibilities contributed to his decision.

Additionally, he will continue serving as founder and CEO of the Sagamore Leadership Initiative alongside his wife, Jean Crane, who serves as co-founder and director of events.

The Indianapolis non-profit seeks to develop students for a life of leadership through dynamic programming and annual events.

The father of four and Martinsville native is a member of Connection Pointe Christian Church in Brownsburg. He graduated from Taylor University with a degree in History and Psychology.

Crane went on to attend Trinity International University to get his master’s degree in Communications and Culture.