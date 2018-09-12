Red Cross to deploy 26 Indiana volunteers for hurricane relief efforts

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana Region of the American Red Cross has announced that it has deployed or will deploy 26 volunteers to help multiple states with Hurricane Florence efforts.

The Red Cross is preparing to help as many as 100,000 people in the affected areas and will be sending vehicles, equipment and relief supplies until it is no longer safe to travel there.

Red Cross will also provide shelter for thousands until it is safe enough for them to return home.

If you’d like to help in the efforts, click here.