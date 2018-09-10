Search to resume for man missing in Crawfordsville creek

CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A search for man seen yelling for help on Sunday while floating down Sugar Creek is expected to resume on Tuesday morning.

Around 2:30 Sunday afternoon customers at The Creekside Lodge restaurant reported seeing a man floating in the nearby creek

Rescue crews searched Sunday until dark.

“We’ve had two boats out there since 8 a.m. The water level has not gone down very much since yesterday evening. The water is very cloudy and we have not come up with anything just yet,” said Blaine Gillan with the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.

Gillan said the rainfall over weekend has made the search difficult.

“The conservation officers are using side-scan sonar at this time. If we do pick up some images that are questionable on the bottom, we have the potential to send the divers in the water to investigate that,” he added.

The rainfall brought the creek up from about a foot and a half to about four feet and Gillan said the current is about three times faster than it would normally be.

Monday’s search ended and was expected to resume Tuesday at 8 a.m.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Indiana Conservation Officers Central Dispatch Center at 812-837-9536.