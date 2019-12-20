Missing Greene County girls last seen Thursday found safe

UPDATE: Two missing juveniles out of Greene County have been located and are safe, according to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office.

No other details have been released.

BLOOMFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — The Greene County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two missing juveniles who were last seen Thursday.

Authorities say Jailye “Brooke” Elliott and Sydeney Darlene McNeal are believed to be together and heading to the Bloomington area.

Elliott, 14, is about 5-foot-3-inches tall and weighs approximately 120 pounds. She has long blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a gray Under Armour hooded sweatshirt with a reddish orange logo, black sweatpants and a black drawstring Nike bag.

McNeal, 15, is about 5-feet-8-inches tall and weighs 110 pounds. She has brown eyes and short green hair.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to call the Greene County Sheriff’s Office at 812-384-4411.