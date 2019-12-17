Home/Latest News, Local, News, Top Video/Second batch of wintry weather leads to snow-covered roads, delays

Top Video

Second batch of wintry weather leads to snow-covered roads, delays

by:
Posted:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Central Indiana residents on Tuesday morning will wake up to another batch of snow on the roads.

More snow fell during the overnight hours leading to snow-covered roads, delays and even travel advisories.

On Monday morning, drivers were met with snow on the roads which lead to hundreds of delays and closings. Tuesday morning appeared to be more of the same with drivers urged to exercise caution during their morning commute.

CLOSINGS/DELAYS: View entire list

News 8’s Demie Johnson and Katie Wisely were out monitoring the road conditions.

© 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

Around the Web

Ads by Revcontent

MORE TOP VIDEO STORIES

Semi driver pleads guilty to charges from I-465 crash killing mom, 18-month-old twins

by: Staff ReportsStaff Reports /

I

The crash happened around noon July 14 in the eastbound lanes of I-465 on the north side near the Keystone Avenue interchange.
Read the Full Article

Design of AR-15 could derail charges tied to popular rifle

by: JAKE BLEIBERG and STEFANIE DAZIO, Associated PressJAKE BLEIBERG and STEFANIE DAZIO, Associated Press /

I

For decades, the federal government has treated a mechanism called the lower receiver as the essential piece of the semiautomatic rifle.
Read the Full Article

Boil water advisory issued for Noblesville after system pressure drops

by: Staff ReportsStaff Reports /

I

The advisory is expected to be in effect for approximately 24 hours.

Read the Full Article

MORE STORIES

Semi driver pleads guilty to charges from I-465 crash killing mom, 18-month-old twins

News /

Design of AR-15 could derail charges tied to popular rifle

News /

Boil water advisory issued for Noblesville after system pressure drops

News /

Treasury official pleads guilty to charge connected to leaks of Trump-related financial data

Politics /


 


LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

Copyright 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.