LIVE BLOG: Severe thunderstorm warning issued for several counties

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for several Indiana counties.
Here’s our live blog of the day’s weather.
UPDATE 1:54 p.m.: A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Boone, Carroll, Clinton, Hendricks, Howard, Montgomery, Putnam and Tippecanoe counties until 2:30 p.m.
UPDATE 1:48 p.m.: A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Clay, Greene, Monroe and Owen counties until 2:30 p.m.
Marcus Bailey is live on Facebook answering your questions.
Fountain, Montgomery, Parke, Tippecanoe and Warren counties are under a severe thunderstorm warning until 2 p.m.
