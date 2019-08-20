LIVE BLOG: Severe thunderstorm warning issued for several counties

News

by: Staff Reports

Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for several Indiana counties.

Here’s our live blog of the day’s weather.

UPDATE 1:54 p.m.: A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Boone, Carroll, Clinton, Hendricks, Howard, Montgomery, Putnam and Tippecanoe counties until 2:30 p.m.

UPDATE 1:48 p.m.: A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Clay, Greene, Monroe and Owen counties until 2:30 p.m.

Marcus Bailey is live on Facebook answering your questions.

FACEBOOK LIVE: Storms now moving into western Indiana. Latest update on threats and timing here. Ask your questions below

Posted by Marcus Bailey on Tuesday, August 20, 2019

Fountain, Montgomery, Parke, Tippecanoe and Warren counties are under a severe thunderstorm warning until 2 p.m.

Be sure to follow Storm Track 8 on Twitter for the latest updates.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

FREE News & Weather Apps

Storm Track 8 Weather App

Download Now:

WISH-TV News App

Download Now: