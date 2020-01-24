Weather Blog

Snow this weekend

Friday’s weather forecast

by: Stephanie Mead
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A damp start to the morning with light showers around for the morning commute. Temperatures are well above freezing so slick roads and icing is not a concern this morning. Light rain will stick around for the afternoon hours with highs in the upper 30s to near 40°. Friday night light showers will still be around with lows in the upper 30s.

Overnight is when we see a transition from light rain to snow showers. We could see minor accumulation with this with most spots in the 1-2″ range, Highs will warm to the mid-30s. Snow will exit the state early on Sunday with lots of clouds. Highs will hover in the upper 30s.

The start of next week looks great and calm. Highs will break into the lower 40s through midweek with a weak system moving Wednesday and Thursday. We could see a wintry mix to light snow Thursday with highs in the mid to upper 30s.

