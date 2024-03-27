Complete timing of the total solar eclipse on April 8 in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — April 8 will be a generational event for Hoosiers. A total solar eclipse will grace our skies in the mid-afternoon. That leaves many asking: what is the full timing of the total solar eclipse?

Start of the Partial Eclipse

The partial part of the solar eclipse will first begin in Indianapolis at 1:50 pm. To observe this part of the eclipse all the way up to totality, you will need solar eclipse glasses.

When Totality will happen

Totality is the special part of the eclipse which only lasts a few short minutes with the moon completely blocking the sun. Indianapolis will begin totality at 3:06 p.m. and will last until 3:09 p.m.

Totality begins at 3:04 p.m. in Terre Haute and Bloomington. In eastern Indiana, totality begins in Richmond at 3:07 p.m.

Solar eclipse glasses can be removed for this spectacular sight as darkness rapidly develops. Some portions of Indianapolis have not been in totality for 1200 years.

You must be in an area that will be 100% blocked by the moon. If not, you will likely be disappointed. Even areas that are 99.8% eclipsed will not plunge into darkness.

End of the Partial Eclipse

After totality, the eclipse will not be as spectacular. Our eclipse will become partial and you will, once again, need solar eclipse glasses to view it. The partial eclipse will wrap at 4:23 p.m. in Indianapolis.

Stay with Storm Track 8 on the forecast as we get closer to April. Cloud cover climatology for April 8 can be found here.