Storms return Monday afternoon

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A muggy and warm start to the morning with temperatures in the lower 70s and a partly cloudy sky.

Temperatures will warm to the mid-80s this afternoon with showers and storm chances increasing through Tuesday afternoon. There is a marginal risk of stronger to severe thunderstorms in northwest Indiana with damaging winds as the main threat. Showers will stick around through the overnight hours with lows falling to the upper 60s.

A cold front will exit the areas early Tuesday with a few lingering showers possible through the morning commute. Once the cold front exits east, expect skies to clear with a little bit of sunshine through the afternoon. Highs will be running 5 degrees below normal with most spots in the lower 80s and low humidity.

A quiet stretch will begin midweek with highs cooling to the upper 70s, nearing 80 during the afternoon. Dry and sunny stretch will continue through the afternoon with highs slowly warming to the mid-80s by the end of the week. Temperatures will warm to the upper 80s by this weekend with increasing humidity by Sunday.