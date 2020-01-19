Subzero windchill takes Indianapolis by storm

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The state of Indiana received some jarring weather on Sunday. For the first time this season, many areas reached subzero windchills.

While these temperatures are not abnormal for central Indiana, after weeks of temperatures in the high 40s and 50s, people were a little shocked by the cold front.

“This is very terrible. You can’t stand outside to do anything now,” said Indianapolis resident Chaz Tawari.

With flurries in the air and windchills below zero, not everyone is welcoming the winter weather with open arms.

Some who are visiting from out of town said they are enjoying the change of weather.

“I like it because it’s snowing. It is a lot different because it has been really hot lately in Florida. So coming here it is, like, really cold, and I like it,” said Jamie Scura, who is a cheerleader form Florida. She was in Indianapolis to compete in Jamfest Cheer Super Nationals at the Indiana Convention Center.

Storm Track 8 Chief Meteorologist Ashley Brown said the temperatures that swept across the state are likely surprising to some due to the temperatures we have been experiencing this winter season.

“I would say we had a pretty mild January and a pretty mild winter so far. Officially, this is the coldest air we have experienced so far this winter. Subzero windchills for the first time this afternoon today,” said Brown.

While subzero windchills are certainly not out of the ordinary, they are below average for this time of year.

“Normal temperatures at this time of year should be around 34, 35 degrees. We are running about 15 to 20 degrees below normal here,” said Brown.

When the weather makes a swift change like this, it can cause issues for those who are looking for alternative ways to stay warm.

“They pull those space heaters out, and they misuse the space heaters, and we get fires due to that. Some of those can have some very tragic consequences,” said Wayne Township Fire Capt. Mike Pruitt.

Space heaters are a great tool to warm up if you are using them correctly.

“Keeping those space heaters three feet away from anything combustible, make sure we shut them off at night,” said Pruitt.

It is also important to remember to bundle up if you are going outside. That includes a hat, gloves and scarf.

You should also check your car to make sure you have the proper winter gear in case you get stuck.