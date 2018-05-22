Susan Bayh, former Indiana first lady, undergoes surgery for brain cancer

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The former first lady of Indiana is in recovery after going through surgery for brain cancer.
Bayh served as first lady when her husband Evan Bayh served as governor from 1989 to 1997.
Susan is currently a member of Indiana University’s School of Public and Environmental Affairs as part of their Dean’s Council.
Indiana Democrats released a statement:
“We are keeping Susan, Evan, Beau and Nick in our thoughts and prayers as Mrs. Bayh undergoes treatment. The Bayhs are part of the Indiana Democratic family, and have shared their lives with Hoosiers. As they continue through this period, we will send them well wishes and positive thoughts — and we know Senator and Mrs. Bayh would like all of us to congratulate the boys on their college graduation next week.”
Senator Joe Donnelly also released a statement:
On behalf of Hoosiers, we are praying for a full recovery for our former First Lady Susan Bayh. She exemplifies courage, grace, love of family, and devotion to country. Please keep her and the Bayh family in your prayers.