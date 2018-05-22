Susan Bayh, former Indiana first lady, undergoes surgery for brain cancer

FILE – In this Nov. 4, 2004 file photo, Sen. Evan Bayh, D-Ind., joined by his wife Susan, thanks supporters in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, FILE)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The former first lady of Indiana is in recovery after going through surgery for brain cancer.

Bayh served as first lady when her husband Evan Bayh served as governor from 1989 to 1997.

Susan is currently a member of Indiana University’s School of Public and Environmental Affairs as part of their Dean’s Council.

Indiana Democrats released a statement:

“We are keeping Susan, Evan, Beau and Nick in our thoughts and prayers as Mrs. Bayh undergoes treatment. The Bayhs are part of the Indiana Democratic family, and have shared their lives with Hoosiers. As they continue through this period, we will send them well wishes and positive thoughts — and we know Senator and Mrs. Bayh would like all of us to congratulate the boys on their college graduation next week.”

Senator Joe Donnelly also released a statement: