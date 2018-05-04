Tip leads police to arrest of suspect in Wabash County homicide

MARION, Ind. (WANE) – A tip led police to the second suspect in a March homicide in the Wabash County town of La Fontaine.

Police served a search warrant at 1814 E. 38th St., Marion, where they believed Corey Kelch, 22, was staying. Officers from Indiana State Police and Marion police surrounded the home about 3:45 p.m Friday.

Kelch eventually came out of the home peacefully and was taken into custody. He was transported to the Wabash County Jail.

Indiana State Police said Monday that Kelch was wanted on charges of murder and robbery related to the April 25 death of Jordan Richards. A nurse found Richards’ body inside his home in the 100 block of Clear Creek Drive in La Fontaine. Richards had a medical condition that required a nurse to check on him twice daily, state police said.

An autopsy showed Richards died of a gunshot wound.

After the killing, police found several firearms and cash had been stolen from Richards’ home.

Detectives then were granted arrest warrants for 21-year-old Kaleb Marin and Kelch.

Marin died in two-vehicle crash in southern Wabash County on Sunday. One of the stolen guns was reportedly found inside the car he was riding in, police said.

Information about this case can be reported by calling the Indiana State Police Peru Post at 800-382-0689 or 765-473-6666. Information can also be provided to the Wabash County Sheriff’s Department by calling 260-563-8891.