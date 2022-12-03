News

Tips for parents to have a happy holiday

by: Kayla Sullivan
Posted: / Updated:

Kid-ing with Kayla — When it comes to the holiday season, expectations are usually pretty high. After all, it is considered the “most wonderful time of the year” but Kayla Sullivan jokes the key to a happy holiday is keeping your expectations low so you aren’t disappointed.

Her latest holiday parenting report assures moms and dads things will get broken, the tree will look significantly better in the front than the back and you shouldn’t waste all of your life savings on toys the kids will just remove so they can play with the box it came in. Kayla also warns parents about buying loud and annoying musical holiday decorations this season.

Sullivan said what matters most during the holidays is loving your children, starting or continuing traditions with them and not expecting everything to be perfect.

Many commenters agreed with these points and added their own thoughts on the season.

