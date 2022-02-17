UnPhiltered

Indiana Dept. of Education unveils new tool that measures academic success

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana Department of Education is announcing a new tool that schools will use to measure their students’ academic success.

The Indiana GPS Dashboard can be used by schools all across the state, Holly Lawson, IDOE deputy director of communications, said.

Lawson joined News 8’s Phil Sanchez for an “UnPHILtered” conversation Wednesday night to describe how the tool works, how schools can use it, and what kind of benefit it could bring to Indiana’s future students when it rolls out in the fall.

“Right now, we measure students’ performance largely on a single test score. But we know that students are so much more than one test score, ” Lawson said. “The Indiana GPS dashboard will transparently show how our schools are doing and how our students are doing over a wide variety of measures. It does include academic achievement, but also career and post-secondary readiness, communication and collaboration, work ethic, financial literacy, civic literacy, and beyond.”

