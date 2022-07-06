UnPhiltered

‘UnPHILtered’: conversation with a terrorism expert

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Tuesday night’s “UnPHILtered,” Dr. Carole Lieberman, a psychiatrist and terrorism expert, joined News 8’s Alexis Rogers to talk about how to cope with tragedy in the 21st century.

With all of the mass shootings going on in the world, Lieberman explained her professional viewpoint and why we will continue to see more and more mass shooters.

“There is a pattern to all of these mass shootings. Mental illness, no therapy, not adequate therapy, problems in school, obsession with the video games, and access to weapons,” Liberman said.