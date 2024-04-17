‘UnPHILtered’: Filmmaker talks about the legacy of Carl Erskine

(WISH) — Carl Erskine’s death has hit home for many in Indiana and within the baseball community.

Erskine was a standout pitcher on the Brooklyn and Los Angeles Dodgers team of the 1940s and ’50s, when basketball broke the racial barrier with Jackie Robinson.

Erskine died Tuesday at age 97.

Erskine, an Anderson, Indiana native, had a career 4.00 ERA with a 122-78 record and 981 strikeouts. His best year came in 1953, when he won 20 games to lead the National League.

Filmmaker Ted Green joined Tuesday’s “UnPHILtered,” to talk about his time with Erskine. Green made the documentary “The Best We’ve Got: The Carl Erskine Story.”

“I was able to visit with Carl in the hospital with his family. It was very moving. He was barely lucid, but I was able to kiss him on the head, tell him I loved him, tell him he’s the best guy I’ve known, because it’s true. He squeezed my hand a little. So, I thought I was going to be prepared when I got the call from Carl’s daughter Suzie this morning. It really hit me, and I got a call shortly after that from a special Olympics athlete who was encouraging me, told me I had to be strong for Carl’s wife, Betty, that’s when the emotions really kicked in.”

“Carl Erskine was a great baseball player, but he was a better person. His commitment to racial equality, human rights and raising awareness for those with intellectual disabilities go far beyond his contributions to the Dodgers’ success in the1940s and ‘50s. Carl and I connected over our ties to Anderson College/University, and his positive impact in Anderson and the state of Indiana spreads far and wide. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Erskine family, including his wife, Betty, his sons, Danny and Gary, and daughter, Susan. We will miss him dearly.” Randy Lewandowski, the president and chief executive officer of the Indianapolis Indians baseball team,

Carl Erskine (C) of the Brooklyn Dodgers is lifted up on the shoulders of catcher Roy Campanella (L) and manager Chuck Dressen (R) after Erskine setting a new all-time world's series strikeout record of 14 during Game Three of the 1953 World Series on October 2, 1953 at Ebbets Field in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. Erskine, a native of Anderson, Indiana, died Tuesday, April 16, 2024, at the age of 97.