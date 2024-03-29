Search
‘UnPHILtered’: Preparing for severe weather year-round

by: Jay Adkins
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It’s been just two weeks since two tornadoes touched down in Indiana. Selma and Winchester are still recovering from the damage left behind. It’s a reminder to take steps to be prepared for when severe weather hits. Mary Moran is with the Indiana Department of Homeland Security. She joins us for our “UnPHILtered” conversation Thursday.

