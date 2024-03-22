‘UnPHILtered’: Disappearing pharmacies impact Indy’s west side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — At least 24 pharmacies have closed on Indy’s west side since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. That’s according to the state pharmacy board and licensing data. It’s a concerning trend that’s being observed around the country. Mirror Indy’s Mary Molloy has been following this situation closely. She joins us Thursday for our UnPHILtered conversation.