UnPhiltered

‘UnPHILtered’: Lawrence Mayor Collier speaks about city’s future

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Lawrence Mayor Steve Collier says he won’t seek reelection when his terms ends in 2023.

The Republican mayor joined News 8 on Thursday night on “UnPHILtered” to explain his reasons for the decision, his hopes for the city’s future, and his thoughts on the current political climate.