UnPhiltered

‘UnPHILtered’: Signs of academic rebound during pandemic with students back in classrooms

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — By the end of last school year, many students across the nation returned to class full time amid the continuing COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a new report by the Northwest Evaluation Association, getting back to in-person learning is showing signs of an academic rebound.

One of the study’s researchers, Karyn Lewis, joined News 8’s Phil Sanchez on Thursday night’s “UnPHILtered” to explain that while the results show some promise, it’s not quite a cause for celebration.