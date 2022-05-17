UnPhiltered

‘UnPHILtered’: The Milk Bank sees requests increase

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Baby formula maker Abbott says it’s reached a deal with U.S. regulators to restart production at the Michigan plant tied to a nationwide shortage.

Once approved, it could be months before new product hit store shelves.

On Monday’s “UnPHILtered,” the executive director of The Milk Bank joined News 8’s Phil Sanchez to talk about how the local nonprofit is helping Hoosier families struggling to find baby formula bridge the gap.

“Right now, we’re really just trying to increase our capacity and production of safe, human milk,” said Freedom Kolb, executive director of The Milk Bank. “We’re seeing about an 89% increase in requests for donor milk, especially in our outpatient programs, which is a program that allows us to help families that can’t find the formulas they need in store.”