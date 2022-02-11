Vaccine Central

Indiana reports 2,839 new COVID-19 cases; death toll rises to 21,298

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – New COVID-19 data has been released by the Indiana Department of Health.

New positive cases, deaths and tests have occurred over a range of dates but were reported to the state Department of Health in the last 24 hours.

IDOH says 2,839 more Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19; those tests were recorded from Jan. 29 to Feb. 10.

A total of 1,664,353 Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19 since March 2020.

The IDOH coronavirus dashboard reported 108 additional deaths from COVID-19 in Indiana that happened from Dec. 20 to Feb. 10.

A total of 21,298 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. Another 838 “probable” deaths have occurred but a positive test is not on record.

The 7-day positivity rate for unique individuals stands at 31.2% and falling. The 7-day positivity rate for all tests is 18.3% and falling.

A total of 18,617,574 tests have been administered to 5,055,938 Hoosiers since Feb. 26, 2020.

There are currently 1,932 Hoosiers hospitalized with COVID-19.

ISDH says 9,098,905 vaccination doses have been administered to Hoosiers, and 3,663,847 Hoosiers are fully vaccinated.

According to the Regenstrief Institute, 1,441,021 Hoosiers are estimated to have recovered from the virus.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 407,714,000 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 5,797,000 deaths.

More information, including interactive graphs, can be found here.