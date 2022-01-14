Vaccine Central

ISDH: A record 3,519 COVID-19 hospitalizations; 15,926 new cases; 95 more deaths

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – New COVID-19 data has been released by the Indiana State Department of Health.

ISDH says 15,926 more Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19; those tests were recorded from Jan. 1-13.

A total of 1,425,877 Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19 since March 2020.

The ISDH coronavirus dashboard reported 95 additional deaths from COVID-19 in Indiana between Nov. 26 and Jan. 13.

A total of 19,491 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. Another 735 “probable” deaths have occurred but a positive test is not on record.

The 7-day positivity rate for unique individuals stands at 42.5%, rising over the previous day. The 7-day positivity rate for all tests is 28.9%, rising over the previous day.

A total of 17,433,413 tests have been administered to 4,887,170 Hoosiers.

There are currently 3,519 Hoosiers hospitalized with COVID-19. That’s the most hospitalizations in the state since the start of the pandemic.

ISDH says 8,841,157 vaccination doses have been administered to Hoosiers, and 3,599,575 Hoosiers are fully vaccinated.

According to the Regenstrief Institute, 1,152,597 Hoosiers are estimated to have recovered from the virus.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 322,258,900 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 5,527,100 deaths.

More information, including interactive graphs, can be found here.