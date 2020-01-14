Vino Indiana to open second distribution center

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) – A distributor of wine and spirits is investing $300,000 to open a second distribution center in Indianapolis. Vino Indiana says the 8,500-square-foot facility will service the central and southern Indiana markets and add about 10 jobs in the next two years.

Vino Indiana currently employs 22 people including sales, customer care, marketing, distribution and logistics.

“Vino Indiana’s expanded footprint will help us provide additional support to better serve our existing customers in this region,” commented Chuck Hollis, chief executive officer for Vino Indiana. “This also allows us to support our go-to-market strategies and expand the reach of our portfolio of imported wine and spirits products including Northeast Indiana brands such as Two EEs and Country Heritage wineries. Our unique consultative approach is what separates Vino Indiana from other wine and spirits distributors and we look forward to focusing on the unique customer needs and dynamics of the Indianapolis area and southern regional markets.”

The company represents over 50 wineries and distilleries from around the world and distributes products such as Trump Wineries, Blondies Cocktails by Jenny McCarthy, MySpritz, Losito & Guarini, Ugly Dog Distillery and more.