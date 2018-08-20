Westfield announces plans for new park

WESTFIELD, Ind (WISH) – Westfield has unveiled plans for a new 6-acre city park.

Grand Junction Plaza will go up along the corner of Union and Jersey streets near downtown. Grassy Branch Creek will run through it.

Our newsgathering partners at the Hamilton County Reporter reported the park will include an outdoor performance area, a cafe, fountains and child play areas. In the winter, plans call for an ice-skating loop.

There will also be space to host festivals, markets and other community events.

The park is expected to be completed in 2020.