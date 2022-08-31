News

What every parent needs in their toddler mess survival kit

KID-ING WITH KAYLA — “It really makes you wonder, where were the parents during this incident?” joked Kayla Sullivan before revealing her son’s permanent marker “art work” on the door of their rental home. “The likeliness that they will get their security deposit back is very low.”

Luckily, permanent marker can be removed with a few items from Kayla’s “toddler mess survival kit.”

Those include rubbing alcohol, hand sanitizer, dry erase markers, hairspray, non-gel toothpaste and nail polish remover.

Other items parents may want to include in their kit:

Baking soda

Mr. Clean Magic Erasers

Dawn dish soap

Distilled vinegar

Toothbrush

Sponges

Mayonnaise (full fat) – this is specifically useful to remove crayon stains

Microfiber cloth

Can you think of other items? Send your ideas to Kid-ing with Kayla.

For more “KIDding with Kayla” content, click here, and follow Kayla Sullivan on Facebook!