Where to find deals for National Doughnut Day

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Friday is National Doughnut Day. Here are some places where you can find a deal.
Dunkin’ Donuts
Dunkin’ Donuts will have a free donut available with the purchase of any beverage
Jack’s Donuts
While Jack’s hasn’t made an official announcement, the company posted on its website that it’ll have a big announcement on June 1.
Taylor’s Bakery
Taylor’s Bakery will be offering a half dozen doughnut holes for free to the first 1,000 customers at both of the company’s locations.
Rise ‘n Roll
Rise ‘n Roll will be handing out free doughnuts. The company has a south side location in Greenwood.
Titus Bakery
Titus Bakery will be offering free doughnut holes from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. at both locations.
Salvation Army
The Salvation Army will be handing out free doughnuts on Monument Circle from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m.
Krispy Kreme
Krispy Kreme will be offering one free doughnut to anyone and no purchase is necessary.