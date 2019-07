INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a fatal stabbing and one person has been arrested.

IMPD said officers were called to the 4000 block of Clarendon Road just after 12:30 p.m. Wednesday on a report of a person stabbed. The location is near Crown Hill Cemetery.

Officers arrived to find one man dead.

55-year-old Phyllis Simmons has been arrested on a preliminary charge of murder.

Officers believe it to be a domestic case.