Young Democrats will meet in Indianapolis in 2019

News

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Democratic-donkey-jpg_3516986_ver1.0_640_360_1530620098728.jpg

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A national organization of Democrats will meet next summer in Indianapolis.

The Young Democrats of America hasn’t gathered in Indiana in more than 25 years. More than 900 people are expected to attend in mid-July 2019.

Indiana has only one Democrat in a statewide office, U.S. Sen. Joe Donnelly, but Indiana Young Democrats says it has 200 members and 24 county organizations.

State Democratic Party chairman John Zody says the party is focused on recruiting the next generation of political activists.

The Young Democrats of America has more than 150,000 members in 48 states and U.S. territories.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

FREE News & Weather Apps

Storm Track 8 Weather App

Download Now:

WISH-TV News App

Download Now: