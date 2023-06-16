Best Male Fertility Supplements – Top Fertility Vitamin Pills for Men That Work

Male fertility supplements are becoming very common to enhance sperm health and increase sperm count and sperm motility. The best part about them is that they incorporate natural ingredients in their blend.

Reproductive health products have always targeted female fertility, but now the focus is shifting to male infertility, an extremely crucial change.

However, the only concern is finding the best male fertility supplement among countless dietary supplements that claim to be equally effective for male reproductive and sperm health.

So, today our team has decided to curate a list of the best male fertility supplements that are proven beneficial in increasing sperm production and semen quality.

Keep reading; you might find the perfect fit to revive your sperm quality and sperm concentration.

The Best Male Fertility Supplements Of 2023

After much back and forth, six male fertility supplements seem perfect for rejuvenating male reproductive health. All you have to do is read our list carefully and understand which one will suit your bodies needs the best:

VigRX Fertility Factor 5 Male Fertility Supplement

Semenoll Male Fertility Supplement

Semenax Male Fertility Pills

Molecular Fertility Male Fertility Supplements And Vitamins

Volume Pills Male Fertility Supplement

Beli Prenatal Vitamins And Male Fertility Supplements

VigRX Fertility Factor 5 Male Fertility Supplement

Key Ingredients : BioPerine, Eurycoma Longifolia Extract, Panax Ginseng, Zinc, Selenium, etc.

: BioPerine, Eurycoma Longifolia Extract, Panax Ginseng, Zinc, Selenium, etc. Servings Per Container : 30

: 30 Pricing : $59.95

: $59.95 Money-Back Guarantee : 67-day

: 67-day What’s Unique About It: Best male fertility supplements for encouraging sperm motility with an MIT research-backed ingredient.

VigRX is already renowned for its dietary supplements, and Fertility Factor 5 is their recent addition to the world of male fertility supplements.

The official website claims that the male fertility supplement is one of the best, as it has undergone extensive clinical research before being released.

Formulated with various potent herbs, the Fertility Factor 5 can easily enhance sperm motility and improve male fertility within three months.

The creators of the Fertility Factor 5 male fertility supplement wanted to support male fertility and sperm quality per the recent findings of MIT. MIT’s research suggests that a native Malaysian plant has extracts that can efficiently deal with low sperm count and strengthen sperm cell membranes. They named this extract LJ100.

As soon as this finding came to light, scientists began to test the efficacy of LJ100 clinically, and almost 100% of the participants who took part in the test experienced enhanced sperm parameters like better sperm count, motility, normal sperm morphology, healthy sperm count, improved semen quality and boosted overall male reproductive health.

Fertility Factor 5 thus decided to use a potent dose of LJ100 to address male infertility and lack of sperm concentration.

The male fertility supplement also uses minerals like zinc to support male reproductive health. Zinc improves sperm motility, and when combined with essential male fertility vitamins like C and E, zinc can also treat ED.

So, if someone wants to support sperm count, motility, and other sexual health issues, Fertility Factor 5 would be the best choice.

A Brief Look At All The Health Benefits Of The Male Fertility Supplement

Can support healthy sperm production

Promotes sperm count, motility, and sperm concentration

Encourages sperm production

Revitalizes sperm quality

The Recommended Dosage Of Fertility Factor 5

You only need one capsule of Fertility Factor 5 daily with meals to combat low sperm count motility and poor sperm quality.

Semenoll Male Fertility Supplement

Key Ingredients : Tribulus Terrestris Extract, Pumpkin Seed Extract, Muira Puama, Maca Root Extract, etc.

: Tribulus Terrestris Extract, Pumpkin Seed Extract, Muira Puama, Maca Root Extract, etc. Servings Per Container : 30

: 30 Pricing : $64.99

: $64.99 Money-Back Guarantee : 60-day

: 60-day What’s Unique About It: Best supplement for middle-aged men.

For anyone looking for 100% natural fertility supplements for male fertility, Semenoll is the right choice.

With the perfect and most potent blend of herbs, vitamins, and minerals, Semenoll aims to activate and support the ‘Semenoll Effect.’ This effect boosts multiple sperm parameters at once and can boost male fertility up to 3 times the current level.

As you start taking Semenoll, the ingredients rush to your reproductive system and employ the Tribulus terrestris extract to encourage sperm count and sperm motility. Tribulus Terrestris can also act upon other areas of male infertility like ED and PE.

In the second phase, the Semenoll male fertility supplement intensifies sperm quality and sperm concentration. This action helps the overall sperm morphology and makes it easier for your sperm to fertilize the egg.

In the third and final stage, Semenoll aims to boost your overall sexual desire so that you can perform better and get that positive pregnancy test soon.

Now, the makers of the Semenoll male fertility supplement have warned that unhealthy lifestyle factors can impede the way a sperm develops, so sticking to a healthy diet and regular exercise can further complement Semenoll in fueling male fertility.

Semenoll’s blend is mainly marketed to soon-to-be-dads, high achievers, overworked individuals, and men above 40. However, you can use Semenoll even if you don’t fall under any of these groups and want to combat impaired sperm motility and protect sperm health.

What Health Benefits Can The Male Fertility Supplement Provide?

Will optimally support sperm health

Increases the chances of conception

Boosts testosterone

Enhances semen quality and overall sperm health.

The Recommended Dosage Of Semenoll Sperm Motility Supplement

According to the official website, take 3 Semenoll capsules every day as soon as you wake up and continue taking them for three months to increase male fertility and protect sperm health optimally.

Semenax Male Fertility Pills

Key Ingredients : Vitamin E, Zinc Oxide, Pumpkin Seed, Butea Superba, Sarsaparilla, Swedish Flower Pollen, Epimedium Sagittatum, etc.

: Vitamin E, Zinc Oxide, Pumpkin Seed, Butea Superba, Sarsaparilla, Swedish Flower Pollen, Epimedium Sagittatum, etc. Servings Per Container : 30 Days (120 capsules)

: 30 Days (120 capsules) Pricing : $59.95

: $59.95 Money-Back Guarantee : 67-day

: 67-day What’s Unique About It: A clinically-tested male fertility supplement to ensure normal sperm morphology and treat poor sperm quality.

It’s tough to trust male fertility supplements when you see how many people get scammed with promises like better sperm count motility, superior sperm quality, and more. But what if we recommend a supplement that has undergone human clinical trials to test its benefits?

We are talking about the Semenax Male fertility supplement. The creators wanted to see how the pills support fertility and empower the body’s natural ability to improve sperm count and motility.

So, they conducted a two-month clinical double-blind study of 63 men between 30 and 60, and the researchers split the participants into two groups. The first, dubbed the Semenax arm, received four Semenax pills twice a day. The second group took a placebo of the exact dosage.

This clinical trial showed that men who took Semenax experienced better orgasm intensity with impressive semen volume and quality. The supplement could also improve sperm quality and boost fertility when used for a more extended period.

So why is Semenax so powerful? Semenax is one of the most extensive male fertility supplements that uses multiple potent herbs like muira puama, and Hawthorn, vitamins and minerals like vitamins D, C, and E, and zinc, and the list of ingredients goes on.

These ingredients actively interact with the male reproductive system to treat men’s infertility symptoms, including reduced sperm motility and sperm health.

Our research suggests that most of the herbs in Semenax have been used in traditional reproductive medicine to improve male fertility, and scientific findings have been catching up only recently.

The best part about Semenax is that its blend is as potent as reproductive medicine so it can protect sperm cells as well.

Also, Semenax has been receiving multiple good reviews, and there have been instances of successful conception and healthy pregnancy.

What Health Benefits Can Semenax Offer?

Optimizes sperm motility and sperm quality

It can help improve sperm count and support male fertility

Promotes chances of conception

Fortifies overall reproductive health

Recommended Dosage Of The Semenax Sperm Health Enhancer

Every day, right in the morning, you need to consume 4 Semenax pills, and within six months, your sperm count, motility, and healthy sperm production will experience a steady rise.

Read: Semenax Reviews

Molecular Fertility Male Fertility Supplements And Vitamins

Key Ingredients : KSM-66 Ashwagandha®, CoQ10, Nutri PQQ®, D-aspartic Acid, Primavae® Shilajit, etc.

: KSM-66 Ashwagandha®, CoQ10, Nutri PQQ®, D-aspartic Acid, Primavae® Shilajit, etc. Servings Per Container : 30 (180 capsules)

: 30 (180 capsules) Pricing : $70

: $70 Money-Back Guarantee : 30-day

: 30-day What’s Unique About It: Manufactures some of the most potent and best male fertility supplements of pharmaceutical grade.

Molecular Fertility is a brand exclusively dedicated to female and male infertility and conception. Headquartered in Syracuse, New York, Molecular Fertility aims to provide high-quality and advanced fertility supplements to the US population.

The owners of the brand wanted to focus on cost-effective, gluten-free products that would be suitable for all bodies, and today, they have launched fertility pills and natal and prenatal vitamins and minerals to stop the fertility rate from taking a dip.

Now, let’s look at some of the bestsellers of Molecular Fertility.

Male Preconception +

Male Preconception + has everything a man needs to improve semen quality. From essential vitamins and minerals, including the sunshine vitamin, to amino acids and herbal extracts, each Male Preconception + uses multiple nutrient sources to boost male fertility, sperm count, and sperm motility.

Male Preconception + is that one male fertility supplement you can trust throughout your life. It has 0 stimulants and GMOs, and it aims to build up your body’s sperm production abilities naturally. Spend $70 and consume the six pills daily to reduce male infertility symptoms and sperm count.

Benefits Of Male Preconception +

Better sperm motility

Improved sperm count

Good overall sexual function

Heightened chances of conception

Vivomega Fish Oil

Did you know that omega-3 fatty acids have a commendable impact on improving male fertility and treating impaired sperm motility?

Fish oil has been effective in encouraging sperm health and sperm motility since time immemorial, and male fertility supplements are increasingly inclined towards this natural fertility-boosting element.

Molecular Fertility’s Vivomega Fish Oil, produced in Norway, is a female and male fertility supplement that primarily uses omega-3 fatty acids and some crucial vitamins and minerals to intensify sexual vigor and increase sperm count, motility, and sperm quality. On top of this, Vivomega is also safe for pregnant women.

Interestingly, Vivomega also uses a patented VESIsorb biomolecular absorption and delivery technology to improve the absorption and bioavailability of the omega 3s dramatically.

Your body won’t have to put extra effort into absorbing all the nourishment and male fertility vitamins from this supplement; Vivomega will ensure.

Take two soft gels daily for three months and enjoy the benefits of enhanced sperm count and better sperm motility.

Health Benefits Of Vivomega Fish Oil

Fetal and infant brain, eye, and nervous system development.

Can improve male fertility and female fertility

Can reverse sperm DNA damage

Promotes sperm count and motility

Volume Pills Male Fertility Supplement

Key Ingredients : Solidilin, Rou Gui, ( 4, 5, 7 )Trihydroxyflavone, Xian Mao, Ku Gua, Arjuna, Emblica Officinalis, Drilizen, etc.

: Solidilin, Rou Gui, ( 4, 5, 7 )Trihydroxyflavone, Xian Mao, Ku Gua, Arjuna, Emblica Officinalis, Drilizen, etc. Servings Per Container : 30 Days

: 30 Days Pricing : $59.95

: $59.95 Money-Back Guarantee : 67-day

: 67-day What’s Unique About It: Best fertility supplement for experiencing better sex.

As the name suggests, Volume Pills enhance a man’s sperm volume and sperm motility. Volume Pills employs a doctor-approved herbal blend to deal with male infertility and lowered sperm count. The supplement benefits older men but can also work for younger men.

This supplement has helped thousands of men to achieve stronger erections and ejaculations, and multiple reviews from customers have raved about these two benefits.

Apart from this, Volume Pills can also boost testosterone levels, and if you suffer from low energy and a lack of motivation when it comes to taking a trip to the gym, this supplement can help. Furthermore, specific vitamins and BCAAs in the pills can boost blood flow to the penis, which can also treat your ED.

Benefits Of The Volume Pill

More significant, firmer, and stronger erections.

Increased testosterone levels

Will improve sperm count

Better control over your erections

An improved and more significant motivation for sex

Recommended Dosage Of Volume Pills

Two capsules daily after your meal will address all your sperm health concerns.

Beli Prenatal Vitamins And Male Fertility Supplements

Key Ingredients : Shilajit, CoQ10, L-Taurine, L-Arginine, L-Carnitine, and more

: Shilajit, CoQ10, L-Taurine, L-Arginine, L-Carnitine, and more Servings Per Container : 30

: 30 Pricing : $50

: $50 Money-Back Guarantee : 30-day

: 30-day What’s Unique About It: It has award-winning fertility supplements and natal vitamins.

Beli’s prenatal vitamins and male fertility supplements are some of the US market’s safest and most loved products. The brand has even won awards for its innovative vitamins and fertility pills. Women, in particular, love the prenatal collagen boost and prenatal multivitamins.

Whereas men are swooning over the Beli Vitality for men. Other products to boost male fertility are under development, so you can count on Beli to develop more effective and science-backed male health pills.

The Beli Vitality For Men mainly uses vitamin C and amino acids L-Carnitine and L-Arginine to intensify sperm count and sperm motility. These three primary ingredients have undergone multiple quality checks before being used by Beli to ensure they do not cause any health hazards.

One thing Beli reminds its customers is that certain lifestyle factors can inhibit the effect of the pills. So, while taking the supplement, it is better to make healthy lifestyle changes so the body can absorb all the nutrients it offers.

Beli ensures that all its products are as potent as medications, so if you are wary of the same, maybe it’s time to switch to Beli. You can also provide your email to stay in touch with the Beli community and interact with other men and women facing similar life struggles.

Benefits Of Beli Vitality For Men

Preps for sperm and egg fusion

Protects growing sperm

It Intensifies sperm count, motility, and sperm grade.

Encourages egg penetration

Recommended Dosage

Every day as you wake up, take 2 Beli Vitality capsules to build your sperm count and sperm motility and strengthen the sperm cell membranes.

The Parameters Used To Figure Out The Best Male Fertility Supplements

Now. Let’s take a brief look at the parameters or ranking factors used to gauge the efficacy and genuineness of the products above:

Natural Components

The best male fertility products will never employ random ingredients in their blend. These products will use some of the most well-known amino acids, minerals, and essential vitamins. Without these components, encouraging sperm count and motility and addressing male infertility is next to impossible.

So, checking out the composition was our first parameter. All the supplements mentioned above have the necessary formulation and components.

Furthermore, none of the pills listed above have stimulants or GMOs, so you can be assured that there won’t be any incidence of side effects.

Cost-Effectiveness

Taking care of your health can be expensive, but our list can save you from burning a hole in your pocket. The recommended supplements range from $59 to $70; most brands offer free shipping if you live in the USA. Just choose one, and we assure you that your fertility will be improved at a budget-friendly price.

Brand Reputation

Male reproductive health is a sensitive health topic, and we didn’t want to bet on brands that do not have experience or reputation in manufacturing supplements. So, the products you see above hail from reputed brands that employ experienced researchers and scientists while formulating their fertility pills.

Additionally, all the brands invest a lot of capital in research, and we can ensure that none of their products are a waste of money.

Customer Reviews

What better way to know whether a supplement works than to examine all the customer testimonies? Well, that’s exactly what we did. Before curating our list, we reviewed all the customer ratings and reviews on the brands and products. This helped us to shortlist the pills that have helped men all across and beyond the US.

Does Science Support Ingredients In The Best Male Fertility Supplements?

This section will explore the top male fertility supplement ingredients and examine the scientific evidence behind their claims.

By the end of this section, you will hopefully better understand whether these supplements are worth your time and money.

Vitamin C

Studies have shown that vitamin C can increase sperm count in men with low sperm counts. This is because it helps protect sperm from oxidative stress, which can damage DNA and reduce sperm quality. By increasing sperm quality, vitamin C can help improve the sperm count.

It also supports the motility of sperm cells, which is essential for fertilization. Sperm cells must swim through the female reproductive tract to reach the egg; vitamin C helps ensure they can do so effectively.

Vitamin D

A study was conducted by researchers at the University of Southern California and was published in the journal Human Reproduction in 2011. The researchers measured the vitamin D levels in each participant’s blood and analyzed their sperm quality.

The study showed that men with higher vitamin D levels had better sperm quality than those with lower levels. Specifically, men with vitamin D levels above 30 ng/mL had higher sperm motility and a more significant percentage of normal sperm morphology than those below 20 ng/mL.

The researchers also found that men with lower vitamin D levels were more likely to have sperm with DNA fragmentation, a measure of DNA damage.

Vitamin E

Vitamin E is a fat-soluble vitamin known to protect cells from oxidative damage. It acts as an antioxidant by neutralizing free radicals, unstable molecules that can damage cells and cause inflammation.

In men, oxidative stress can lead to decreased sperm count and motility, ultimately resulting in infertility. Vitamin E helps to prevent this by protecting the sperm cells from oxidative damage and promoting their overall health.

Folic Acid

Folic acid is essential in DNA synthesis, cell division, and protein metabolism. Studies have shown that folic acid supplementation can improve male fertility by increasing sperm count, motility, and morphology.

Folic acid is critical in methylation, a biochemical process that regulates gene expression and protein synthesis. Methylation is essential for the development and maturation of sperm cells, and folic acid deficiency can impair this process, leading to poor sperm quality and fertility problems.

Pumpkin Seed

The combination of essential nutrients, omega-3 fatty acids, vitamin E, vitamin D, and antioxidants found in pumpkin seeds can work together to improve sperm count and motility in various ways. By incorporating pumpkin seeds into your diet, you may be able to support healthy sperm production and increase your chances of fertility.

CoQ10

CoQ10 has antioxidant properties, which can help protect sperm from oxidative stress. Oxidative stress occurs when an imbalance between free radicals and antioxidants in the body damages cells and DNA. Sperm are particularly vulnerable to oxidative stress, which can reduce sperm count, motility, and DNA damage.

A study published in the Journal of Assisted Reproduction and Genetics found that CoQ10 supplementation improved sperm motility and reduced DNA damage in infertile men. The study involved 60 men with low sperm motility who were given either a placebo or CoQ10 supplements for three months.

The results showed that the CoQ10 group had a significant improvement in sperm motility and a reduction in DNA damage compared to the placebo group.

D-Aspartic Acid

D-Aspartic acid is an amino acid in the body that plays a crucial role in testosterone synthesis. It is structurally similar to L-Aspartic Acid but has a different configuration of atoms, making it biologically active.

D-AA is known to stimulate the secretion of luteinizing hormone (LH) and follicle-stimulating hormone (FSH), responsible for the production and maturation of sperm cells in the testes. D-AA also activates the N-methyl-D-aspartate (NMDA) receptor, which is involved in the regulation of neurotransmitters and synaptic plasticity.

FAQs About Male Fertility and Supplementation

Q: Are The Best Male Fertility Supplements Safe And Effective For Everyone?

A: In our opinion, even the best male fertility supplement will not be safe for anyone and everyone. Yes, these products have natural ingredients and vitamins and minerals, but sometimes the blends might not be what your body can accept readily.

This is why male fertility supplements are not recommended to men suffering from chronic or potentially terminal illnesses like cancer and kidney disease. Similarly, youth under 18 are advised to stay miles away from such supplementation.

The reason is quite simple- men who fall under these categories undergo multiple bodily changes daily. How a supplement’s formulation will react to them is unknown and sometimes fatal.

Q: What Health Benefits Can The Best Male Fertility Supplements Provide?

A: We can’t vouch for other male fertility supplements, but the ones on our list have massive potential. Let us tell you about the benefits of consuming them in pointers.

Better sperm quality and sperm motility

Healthy sperm count

Will support healthy sperm production

Nourished sperm cells

Reduced sperm DNA damage and more robust sperm membranes

Better overall sperm health and sperm morphology

Treatment for erectile dysfunction and more male infertility issues

Q: How Can Vitamin C Supplementation Help With Sperm Count And Motility?

A: Vitamin C falls under the category of the most effective male fertility vitamins. Its potent antioxidant properties can quickly interact with a man’s natural spermatogenesis, leading to better sperm concentration and sperm count.

Vitamin C supplementation can also encourage sperm motility and increase the chances of a healthy conception. This is precisely why men of reproductive age who want to conceive with their partners often recommend male fertility supplements loaded with vitamin C.

Q: How Long Does It Take For A Male Fertility Supplement To Work?

A: The answer to this question is tricky because every male body is different, and the time needed for your body to adjust to a foreign supplement depends on multiple factors. Some men might experience faster benefits while some won’t. But one essential thing is faith. Once you start a supplement, you must be patient and continue taking the pills for at least three months.

Even research suggests that most fertility supplements take 3-4 months to show benefits, so you might have to wait a little before observing any improvement.

Q: What Medical Conditions Can Impact Male Fertility And Sperm Production?

A: Varicocele can affect sperm production and reduce sperm count. Sometimes, varicocele can be treated with surgery or other medical interventions.

Sexually transmitted infections, such as gonorrhea or chlamydia, can also cause reproductive system inflammation, leading to scarring and damage to the tubes that transport sperm. This can make it difficult for sperm to reach the egg, resulting in infertility.

Hypogonadism is another condition where the body doesn’t produce enough testosterone, which can lead to reduced sperm production and infertility. Next up, obesity can affect male fertility by lowering testosterone levels and increasing the risk of erectile dysfunction.

Q: What Are Some Common Treatments For Male Infertility Related To Sperm Issues?

A: One of the most common treatments for male infertility is medication. Medications can help increase sperm production and improve overall quality.

Assisted reproductive technology is another treatment for male infertility. It involves various procedures that can help overcome male infertility related to sperm issues. In vitro fertilization (IVF) is one of the most common ART forms.

IVF involves fertilizing an egg outside of the body and then implanting it into the uterus. Intracytoplasmic sperm injection (ICSI) is another form of ART that involves injecting a single sperm directly into an egg.

Q: Is There A Correlation Between Age And Male Fertility?

A: Studies have shown that male fertility does decline with age. This is because their testosterone levels decrease as men age, and their sperm count and quality can also fall. However, unlike women who experience a sharp decline in fertility after age 35, the reduction in male fertility is more gradual.

According to research, men in their 20s and early 30s are more likely to have high-quality sperm and a higher sperm count. After age 40, the decline in male fertility becomes more significant. Men over 50 are more likely to have lower sperm counts, less motile sperm, and an increased risk of genetic abnormalities in their sperm.

Q: What Is The Difference Between Low Sperm Count And Poor Sperm Motility?

A: Low sperm count, or oligospermia, is when a man’s semen contains fewer sperm than average. A low sperm count is diagnosed when a man has less than 15 million sperm per milliliter of semen.

Sperm motility refers to the ability of sperm to swim through the female reproductive system to fertilize an egg. Poor sperm motility, or asthenospermia, is when a man’s sperm have difficulty moving correctly.

While low sperm count and poor sperm motility are both factors that can impact male fertility, they are two different issues. A man can have an average sperm count but poor sperm motility, or he can have a low sperm count but normal sperm motility. In some cases, a man may have both a low sperm count and poor sperm motility, which can make it even more challenging to conceive.

Q: How Often Should Men Get Checked For Sexually Transmitted Infections (STIs)?

A: Sexually active Men should get an annual check-up with STI testing.

Men who experience symptoms of an STI, such as discharge, pain during urination, or genital sores, should seek medical attention immediately. These symptoms may indicate an STI or other sexual health concern that requires treatment.

Finally, men with new sexual partners should get tested for STIs before engaging in sexual activity. This can help prevent the spread of infection to both partners.

Q: How Often Should A Man Get His Sperm Tested To Check For Fertility?

A: Sperm testing, also known as semen analysis, is a simple and non-invasive procedure that can provide valuable information about a man’s fertility. The test measures various factors, such as sperm count, motility, and morphology, and can help identify any issues affecting a man’s ability to conceive with his partner. But how often should a man get his sperm tested?

For men trying to conceive, it is recommended to get a sperm analysis done at least once every year. This is because sperm quality can change over time due to various factors such as age, lifestyle, and health conditions.

Conclusive Thoughts on The Best Male Fertility Supplements Of 2023

A male fertility supplement can provide multiple benefits simultaneously, provided you purchase one that suits you. So, please read our article carefully and find a supplement to address your health concerns. We wish you the very best on your fertility journey.

