Gemini Review: Features, Trading Fees & Alternatives in 2024

Gemini, an uncommon cryptocurrency exchange, caters to novice and experienced investors. It boasts extensive digital currencies, a remarkable collection of educational materials, and many other beneficial attributes.

For a comprehensive overview of Gemini Exchange and to determine its suitability for your needs, refer to our detailed review. We address the critical question regarding its security: “How safe is Gemini Exchange?”

What Is Gemini?

Gemini, a cryptocurrency exchange founded by twin brothers Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss, is headquartered in New York City.

This platform allows investors to buy, sell, and securely store various cryptocurrencies. Gemini’s services are available not only in all 50 states of the United States but also in numerous countries across the globe.

Investing in cryptocurrencies can be done through Gemini. This platform provides advanced tools enabling users to research and monitor digital currencies. The company perceives cryptocurrency as more than a technological innovation; it considers it a movement with transformative potential.

Cryptocurrencies can reshape the internet and the financial system. They believe that this reimagining of money will ultimately uphold and safeguard individual rights and dignity.

Gemini boldly refers to cryptocurrencies and its crypto exchange as “The Future of Money.”

Gemini Overview

2014 Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss founded Gemini in New York City after struggling to find a secure place for their cryptocurrency holdings. Since its establishment, Gemini has been guided by four core principles: product quality, security measures, licensing compliance, and regulatory adherence.

The platform’s primary objective is to build and maintain user trust by providing a secure and compliant environment for crypto exchange.

Although Gemini offers fewer cryptocurrencies than its competitors, it distinguishes itself through its unwavering commitment to security and compliance.

Despite the limited range of assets available on the platform, novice and experienced traders can still benefit from its robust security measures and an array of products and tools offered.

To underscore their dedication to safeguarding user interests, Gemini recently became the first SOC 2-certified crypto exchange in the industry.

External auditors conduct this SOC 2 examination which evaluates a company’s or product’s level of security measures implemented along with regulatory compliance adherence. This achievement further reinforces Gemini’s position as a trustworthy platform within the cryptocurrency space.

How Gemini Works

Gemini offers a web platform and a mobile app for users to exchange cryptocurrency. This versatile platform lets you purchase, sell, and securely store digital currencies.

Gemini accepts deposits in fiat currency through ACH transfer from a bank account, wire transfer, and debit card payment to fund your account. Similarly, withdrawals can be made via ACH transfer or wire transfer. You can deposit or withdraw funds in cryptocurrency.

Besides their flagship Gemini Exchange platform, they provide many other products explicitly tailored for crypto investors. These offerings enhance the overall experience of engaging with cryptocurrencies on their platform.

Gemini ActiveTrader: An advanced crypto trading platform

An advanced crypto trading platform Gemini Earn: A lending program to earn interest on cryptocurrencies

A lending program to earn interest on cryptocurrencies Gemini Wallet: A safe, secure crypto wallet infrastructure

A safe, secure crypto wallet infrastructure Gemini Credit Card™: A crypto rewards credit card

A crypto rewards credit card Gemini Clearing: A service to facilitate off-exchange crypto trades

Gemini is the proud owner of Nifty Gateway NFT Marketplace. Unlike other NFT marketplaces that permit anyone to create NFTs, Nifty Gateway is a curated platform dedicated to digital art, making it highly discerning in its selection process.

Cryptocurrencies Available on Gemini

Although Gemini may provide fewer cryptocurrencies than other leading exchanges, it currently offers about 100 assets on its platform. Users can purchase, sell, and trade various most sought-after assets.

Bitcoin (BTC)

Ethereum (ETH)

Dogecoin (DOGE)

Cardano (ADA)

Gemini Dollar (GUSD)

USD Coin (USDC)

Uniswap (UNI)

Trading Experience

Gemini provides a website and a mobile app that offers a trading experience that’s easy to use. Newcomers will find the straightforward buy and sell option and the comprehensive support page provided by Gemini to be helpful.

Seasoned traders will appreciate the ActiveTrader platform offered by Gemini. With its advanced charting tools, multiple order types, and fast trade execution capabilities, this platform caters to their needs.

To access Gemini’s trading features, account holders must complete an identity verification process. This process entails uploading a government-issued photo ID such as a driver’s license or passport.

Account Management

Gemini provides its users the convenience of accessing their accounts, making deposits, and buying and selling cryptocurrencies through its online dashboard and mobile applications, which are compatible with Android and iOS devices.

Gemini offers the ActiveTrader platform that can be accessed on desktop and mobile browsers, allowing users to execute trades from anywhere.

You should be prepared for a self-service account experience as a Gemini user. Although some customer support options are available on this exchange, you must navigate the platform and familiarize yourself with its functionalities.

Notably, most cryptocurrency exchanges operate similarly by relying on users to conduct thorough research and independently manage their accounts.

Gemini Pros and Cons

Pros – Gemini Review

Insurance Protection: The platform provides the industry’s inaugural captive insurance coverage for cryptocurrency storage.

The platform provides the industry’s inaugural captive insurance coverage for cryptocurrency storage. Fully Regulated : Gemini is a cryptocurrency exchange that operates under full regulation in New York and several other states.

: Gemini is a cryptocurrency exchange that operates under full regulation in New York and several other states. Various Coins Supported : Trade 33 different cryptocurrencies on the platform.

: Trade 33 different cryptocurrencies on the platform. Earn Interest : Accumulate interest on your Gemini Earn crypto balance, potentially earning up to 8.05%.

: Accumulate interest on your Gemini Earn crypto balance, potentially earning up to 8.05%. Access Worldwide: Besides being accessible in all 50 states in the U.S., Gemini is available in many countries worldwide.

Cons – Gemini Review

Confusing Fee Structure : The fee arrangement must be clarified and varies based on whether you’re trading through ActiveTrader or using a web or mobile device.

: The fee arrangement must be clarified and varies based on whether you’re trading through ActiveTrader or using a web or mobile device. Limited Customer Service : Customer service options are restricted to email communication exclusively.

: Customer service options are restricted to email communication exclusively. No Margin or Short Selling : Gemini doesn’t facilitate margin investing or short selling on its platform.

: Gemini doesn’t facilitate margin investing or short selling on its platform. No FDIC or SIPC Protection: Except for Gemini dollars, accounts lack protection from FDIC or SIPC.

Trading Fees

Gemini’s trading fees are positioned towards the upper range within the industry and have the potential to be quite steep, contingent upon the specific platform used. There are convenience and transaction fees when executing trades through Gemini’s website application.

The convenience fee is set at 0.5 percent above the current trading price of the cryptocurrency, while the transaction fee fluctuates depending on the magnitude of the order. Orders surpassing $200 incur a fee of 1.49 percent.

Top Perks of Gemini – Gemini Review

Advanced Trading Platform

Gemini’s default trading platform is user-friendly and has ample features for most investors looking to trade cryptocurrency. The exchange provides Gemini ActiveTrader, a high-performance crypto trading platform specifically designed for experienced investors.

Gemini ActiveTrader offers various order types like market or limit orders, advanced charting tools, deep order book visibility, and more. It also boasts lower trading fees. Even if you don’t require all these features, we highly recommend using Gemini ActiveTrader for executing trades.

Educational Resources

The Gemini Cryptopedia is a remarkable compilation of educational material on cryptocurrencies, surpassing any other exchange in quality and quantity.

It encompasses a wide range of meticulously crafted articles covering diverse topics, such as the origins of Bitcoin and the mechanics behind non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

Mobile App

Gemini’s mobile app for crypto is receiving great reviews. Gemini offers a user-friendly app if you’re interested in trading digital currency using your smartphone or tablet. It can be downloaded from the Apple App Store and Google Play, boasting high ratings on both platforms.

Gemini Credit Card

Earn cryptocurrency rewards on your purchases with the Gemini Credit Card™. Say goodbye to annual and foreign transaction fees, as this card offers neither. Plus, you can earn up to 3% back in your chosen cryptocurrency.

And if you ever want to switch things up, you can select a different cryptocurrency anytime.

It’s important to note that while the Gemini Credit Card™ may not offer as many perks as traditional rewards cards, it still stands out among other crypto credit cards for those seeking crypto rewards.

If diving into the world of cryptocurrency appeals to you, this credit card presents itself as one of the more appealing options available.

Available in All U.S. States

Many cryptocurrency exchanges face restrictions in certain U.S. states, particularly those that provide interest on crypto deposits. Gemini’s dedication to adhering to regulations allows it to operate nationwide.

Gemini Fees Overview

Gemini offers varying trading fees based on the platform you choose. The default platform, Gemini Exchange, used by the exchange’s web and mobile app, is considerably pricier than Gemini ActiveTrader.

Gemini Exchange Fees

Gemini applies convenience and transaction fees to cryptocurrency trading on its web platform and mobile app. The convenience fee is an additional 0.5% markup on the quoted price of the crypto. To illustrate, if Bitcoin’s market price is $10,000, Gemini’s charge would be $10,050.

Gemini ActiveTrader Fees

Gemini ActiveTrader uses a fee structure known as the maker-taker model. When an order adds liquidity to the market and isn’t immediately executed, it incurs a maker fee.

Conversely, when an order takes liquidity from the market by being filled immediately with an existing order, it incurs a taker fee.

Your trading volume determines the trading fees on Gemini over 30 days. To provide you with complete transparency, here’s the comprehensive Gemini ActiveTrader fee table:

Gemini Transfer Fees

Gemini offers free deposits and withdrawals in U.S. dollars through ACH transfer or wire transfer. If you prefer to deposit money into your account using PayPal, a 2.5% fee will be applied.

Regarding cryptocurrency deposits, they’re also free of charge and go directly into your digital wallet. However, crypto withdrawals have different fees depending on the cryptocurrency being withdrawn.

The withdrawal fees for Ethereum and ERC20 tokens (built on the Ethereum blockchain) vary based on the network fees at that particular time for that specific blockchain. Other cryptocurrencies have a flat fee for withdrawals.

Interestingly, the Gemini Dollar (GUSD), their stablecoin currency, stands out as an exception with no withdrawal fee.

What Cryptocurrencies Does Gemini Support?

Gemini offers support for a wide range of 33 cryptocurrencies, which include popular options like Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ether, and Litecoin. Users can access valuable information about over 20 other cryptocurrencies regarding their prices and more.

How to Buy Cryptocurrency Using Gemini

On the Gemini website, you can purchase cryptocurrencies through a step-by-step procedure consisting of five stages.

1. Choose a digital asset from the options available on your homepage.

2. Opt for either a one-time purchase or set up recurring purchases by selecting “Buy.”

3. Proceed to the next step by clicking “Next” and entering the desired order amount.

4. Move to the confirmation screen by selecting “Review Order.”

5. After reviewing all details, click “Place Order” to immediately execute your purchase.

When purchasing cryptocurrencies through the mobile app, the process remains consistent but with a few adjustments. Select the “Market” tab in your screen’s bottom left corner. From there, proceed as instructed earlier.

However, during the final step when assessing your trade, simply swipe to confirm and execute your order. The same principles apply to buying cryptocurrencies on the app, just with a slight variation in execution.

Supported Countries

Gemini is currently accessible in 51 countries apart from the United States. These nations encompass:

Africa : Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa

: Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa Asia : Hong Kong, India, Israel, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Turkey, and Vietnam

: Hong Kong, India, Israel, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Turkey, and Vietnam Europe : Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Greece, Guernsey, Hungary, Iceland, Italy, Jersey, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, and the UK

: Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Greece, Guernsey, Hungary, Iceland, Italy, Jersey, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, and the UK North America : the British Virgin Islands, Canada, and the Cayman Islands

: the British Virgin Islands, Canada, and the Cayman Islands Oceania : Australia and New Zealand

: Australia and New Zealand South America: Argentina, Brazil, Chile, and Peru

Gemini is expanding its geographic reach, with plans to add more countries to the list above.

User Experience

There are four primary methods for utilizing the Gemini trading platform. You can access it through either the web application or the mobile application, engaging with the more advanced ActiveTrader interface, or conducting transactions via a bot or alternative third-party application using the Gemini API.

For beginners in cryptocurrency investment, it’s advisable to begin with web or mobile applications as they’re more user-friendly and don’t assume much prior knowledge about trading processes.

However, due to significantly higher transaction fees associated with these options, it’s in your best interest to transition to Gemini’s ActiveTrader platform as quickly as possible. We’ll provide further details on both platforms in our subsequent discussion on “crypto trading on Gemini.”

If you possess expertise in cryptocurrency and software usage, you can fully customize your experience by utilizing the capabilities of the Gemini API.

This API allows for integration between Gemini and third-party applications that offer interfaces for monitoring ongoing trades and bots capable of placing automatic orders.

Is Your Cryptocurrency Safe With Gemini?

Wondering about the safety of Gemini crypto? Rest assured, Gemini prioritizes security to create a safe environment for trading and storing cryptocurrency.

Most digital assets are stored offline in cold crypto storage to ensure utmost protection. This means they’re kept on servers not connected to the internet, making them highly resistant to hacking attempts.

Gemini maintains digital asset insurance for assets held in hot storage (online storage). This insurance policy safeguards against theft of digital assets resulting from direct security breaches or hacks targeting Gemini’s systems and also covers theft by a member of the Gemini team.

However, while Gemini’s insurance provides robust coverage, it doesn’t extend to losses incurred due to unauthorized access to a user’s account.

For instance, if a hacker gains access to your account and steals funds from it, the insurance policy would not cover such loss. Therefore, it remains vital that users maintain strong password security practices and employ other authentication tools diligently.

Ensuring the safety of your account is crucial, which is why Gemini provides various security measures to assist you. One such measure is the mandatory setup of two-factor authentication (2FA), adding an extra layer of protection. You can establish a list of approved withdrawal addresses.

Your U.S. dollar deposits in your Gemini account are also safeguarded. They benefit from FDIC insurance, similar to what banks and credit unions offer, with coverage up to $250,000 per eligible account.

Alternative to Gemini

Bisq, the decentralized peer-to-peer cryptocurrency exchange, places great importance on user privacy and security. Unlike traditional exchanges, Bisq operates in a way that eliminates the need for a central authority. This ensures that users have complete control over their funds at all times.

With its wide range of cryptocurrencies for trading, low fees, and support for various payment methods, Bisq is an appealing choice for individuals who value anonymity and prefer to trade cryptos without intermediaries.

Bisq’s open-source nature and strong focus on user security make it the top pick for those seeking a decentralized alternative to conventional exchanges.

Square Inc. has developed Cash App, a mobile application that offers a seamless experience for sending money and investing in stocks and cryptocurrencies.

The app’s user-friendly interface allows users to effortlessly send and receive money, buy Bitcoin and stocks, as well as obtain a Cash Card for day-to-day expenses.

Cash App stands out with its various features, such as direct deposit, Cash Boost, which provides discounts, and an intuitive platform for investing. This makes it an ideal choice for individuals seeking a versatile financial app that combines money management with opportunities to invest their funds effectively.

eToro is a comprehensive platform for online trading and investing, offering a wide range of financial instruments, including digital currencies.

Recognized for its innovative features in social trading, eToro allows users to track and replicate the strategies of experienced investors effortlessly. This makes it an excellent option for both passive investment and gaining knowledge.

Besides cryptocurrencies, eToro provides access to traditional asset classes like stocks, commodities, and indices. This enables users to create well-diversified portfolios. The platform fosters a dynamic community of users who engage in discussions, analysis, and the sharing of insights.

eToro places great emphasis on regulatory compliance across multiple jurisdictions. By prioritizing security measures, it offers traders a trustworthy environment to access a wide spectrum of assets while operating within regulated boundaries.

Read: eToro Review

Gemini Review – Frequently Asked Questions

Is Gemini Exchange Legal in the United States?

The legality of the Gemini cryptocurrency platform extends to the United States, where it can be used in all 50 states. It’s also available in over 60 foreign countries.

Can You Make Money With Gemini?

The Gemini Earn initiative allowed investors to accrue interest on their assets, boasting an impressive annual percentage yield (APY) of 8.05%. Unfortunately, the termination of Gemini Earn has occurred due to the bankruptcy filing of its primary lending partner, Genesis Global Capital.

Is Gemini Good to Invest In?

Gemini caters to investors of all levels, from beginners to seasoned professionals. It takes pride in its robust security measures while offering a slightly smaller selection of cryptocurrencies than platforms like Coinbase, which boasts a portfolio of over 170 different digital assets.

What Is Gemini ActiveTrader?

Gemini’s ActiveTrader is a platform designed for professional crypto traders. It provides advanced charting features and various options for trading cryptocurrencies. This feature can attract experienced traders who prioritize enhanced security, anonymity, or reduced trading expenses.

Final Verdict – Gemini Review

Gemini is a secure and user-friendly platform for individuals interested in buying, selling, and trading cryptocurrencies. It offers an interface that’s easy to navigate and a straightforward buy/sell form suitable for beginners.

For more experienced traders, Gemini provides the Active Trader platform, which includes advanced charting tools and various order types.

While the fee structure on Gemini may be more intricate than other leading platforms, it ensures transparency by clearly stating all fees.

This eliminates any surprises or unexpected costs for users. Whether you’re new to cryptocurrency or have extensive experience in trading, Gemini is worth considering if you have plans to invest or trade crypto assets.

