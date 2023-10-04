In-Depth Purple Garden Review 2023: Trustworthy or Accurate Psychics?

DISCLAIMER: This is paid content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WISH-TV. The content presented on this page has been created and provided entirely by the advertiser.

In the digital age, the quest for answers and guidance has found a new home—psychic websites.

You’ve probably already heard about Purple Garden, but is it a legitimate site with accurate psychics?

That’s what we’ll explore in this Purple Garden review. Let’s see how helpful the site is in giving you meaningful insights into life and other challenges.

We have plenty to uncover in this Purple Garden psychics review, so let’s begin.

Purple Garden at a Glance

What We Like

Top-rated online psychics

You can revisit live chat and voice readings

Wide range of psychic readings

English and Spanish readings

Regular rates as low as $0.99/min

What We Don’t Like

No satisfaction guarantee

Pricing can vary significantly for video, phone, and chat readings

Deals Available

Free $10 credit

2% cash back on every purchase

Up to $15 credit bonus

>>Get started on Purple Garden with $10 OFF

What Is Purple Garden?

Before we discuss anything else in this Purple Garden review, let’s first understand what Purple Garden is all about.

Purple Garden is an online platform that connects people with psychic advisors, tarot readers, astrologers, and spiritual counselors.

It acts as a digital marketplace catering to individuals searching for spiritual guidance, answers to life’s questions, or insights into their future.

How to Sign Up and Get Started

This Purple Garden review wouldn’t be complete without the step-by-step sign-up process.

Starting your journey on Purple Garden is a straightforward process. You’ll first need to sign up on the website to connect with the online psychics available on the platform.

To do this;

Visit the Purple Garden website and click on the “Join” button. Create an account with your email address and set up a password. Click “Create account” to complete the registration. Alternatively, you can connect your Facebook or Google account for quicker access.

With your account successfully set up, the next step is to add funds to your Purple Garden account. This is necessary to initiate sessions with your chosen online psychic advisor.

To do so, follow these steps:

Click on the menu icon on your screen’s upper left side and select “Add funds.” Choose from various credit packages ranging from $15 to $100. Note that the $40 credit package includes a $4 bonus, while the $100 package offers an additional $15 bonus.

While collecting information for this Purple Garden review, we discovered that you can purchase credits with PayPal and credit and debit cards.

Once your credits are already showing on your account, you can browse through the online psychics on Purple Garden.

On the homepage, psychics are categorized based on their accuracy ratings, trending status, staff picks, top-rated advisors, and recommendations tailored to you.

You can also scroll to the bottom to see all the advisors available. If you click “See more advisors,” you’ll see the complete list of psychics on the site that you can filter based on availability, number of reviews, and price per minute.

The site will indicate which psychics are currently online. Their profiles will have a busy or offline tag if they’re not. To connect with an online psychic, click on their profile and choose whether you’d like to engage via chat, phone, or video call.

Psychic Profiles

Of all the features we’ve highlighted in this Purple Garden review, the most notable is the organization and clarity of psychic profiles.

When you click on a psychic’s profile, you’ll see if they’re online and available for chat, video, or voice calls.

If a psychic is unavailable for a video call, this option will be grayed out and indicated as offline.

In addition to their online status, psychic profiles provide essential information, including details about their services, personal descriptions, areas of expertise, and the number of reviews they have received on the platform.

Some psychics even have video introductions so you can get a better feel of what they’re like

We also love that you can see each Purple Garden psychics review from real users. You can sort by positive and negative reviews.

For some reason, some online psychic platforms only show positive user reviews on psychic profiles. That’s why it’s a plus that Purple Garden is transparent about its user experience.

>>Check out Purple Garden’s psychic profiles

Is There a Guarantee?

Unfortunately, Purple Garden offers no guarantees. According to their website, the accuracy of their advisors is for entertainment purposes only.

So, yes, this could be quite a turn-off for some because this claim makes it seem like their psychics are only there for novelty.

But fret not; even without a guarantee, we’re committed to bringing you an honest Purple Garden review, so we went through the profiles of their top psychics.

To give you a transparent Purple Garden psychics review, we checked reviews from actual users and mainly saw satisfied comments.

Many reviews describe how happy they are with their readings. Some even commended psychics for being so accurate.

Purple Garden also screens their advisors to meet their standards. The screening process includes a test reading. They also review prior work and accomplishments to assess their psychics’ competence.

Besides, you’re always free to hang up if you don’t feel connected with a particular psychic and move on to another.

Psychic Readings Available on Purple Garden

So, what types of psychic readings can you get at Purple Garden? Here’s what we found for this Purple Garden review:

Love Readings

Love readings on Purple Garden are tailored to provide insights into matters of the heart. They can help if you’re seeking guidance on your current relationship, looking for your soulmate, or trying to navigate the complexities of love.

Psychic Readings

Psychic readings are a broad category that encompasses a wide range of topics.

Purple Garden’s psychics can delve into various aspects of your life, including career, finances, family, and personal growth. A psychic reading often involves a psychic intuitively tuning into your energy to provide guidance and predictions.

Tarot Readings

Tarot readings involve using tarot cards to gain insights into your past, present, and future.

Purple Garden boasts a selection of tarot experts who can interpret the cards’ symbolism and messages to help you better understand your life’s journey.

Palm Readings

Palmistry, or chiromancy, is the practice of interpreting the lines and features of your palm to reveal aspects of your personality, talents, and potential future events.

Purple Garden’s palm readers might ask you to send a clear photo of your palm or show it during a video call session.

Angel Insights

Angel readings connect you with the guidance and protection of angels.

Advisors on Purple Garden who specialize in angel insights can help you communicate with these celestial beings who might be able to offer comfort, guidance, and messages from the angelic realm.

Astrology & Horoscope Readings

Astrology and horoscope readings are based on the positions and movements of celestial bodies, such as planets and stars.

Purple Garden’s psychics using astrology can provide personalized horoscopes and astrological insights that can shed light on your personality traits, life path, and potential challenges and opportunities.

Dream Analysis

Dream analysis involves the interpretation of your dreams to uncover their symbolism and meaning. If this is the type of reading you want to get, try to describe your dream as vividly as possible so the psychic can offer more valuable insights.

Oracle Guidance

Oracle guidance readings draw upon various Oracle decks or systems to provide intuitive and symbolic guidance. Psychics well-versed in this can help you tap into the wisdom of these mystical tools to gain clarity and a sense of direction in your life.

>>Check out Purple Garden’s psychic readings

Purple Garden Psychic Communication Methods

Purple Garden offers multiple communication methods to connect with online psychics. We’ve highlighted three primary options for users:

Live Chat

If you like typing and prefer text-based conversations, Purple Garden’s live chat option is perfect for you.

It’s like chatting with a friend over instant messaging. This is the best option for people who are shy about making a video or voice call.

Voice Call

Purple Garden offers voice call sessions for those who enjoy the warmth and personal touch of a real conversation. It’s perfect if you’re also shy about going on camera.

Voice calls can feel intimate but safe because there’s still a bit of distance between you and the person you’re speaking with. That’s why it might be easier to express and explain your concerns.

Video Call

If you want the most immersive and personal experience, almost every Purple Garden psychics review from users agrees that video call sessions are the way to go.

Video calls closely simulate face-to-face interactions, making them ideal for sessions such as palm and aura readings, where visual elements play a crucial role.

>>Get $10 OFF your first session on Purple Garden

Cost of Psychic Sessions

Psychics on Purple Garden charge users on a per-minute basis, with regular rates ranging from $0.99 to $24.99 per minute.

When we went through the list of available psychics on the site for this Purple Garden review, we found that you can filter psychics based on their per-minute rates.

The pricing for your psychic session is also influenced by your chosen method of communication (chat, voice, or video call). Consequently, a single psychic advisor may offer multiple rates.

For instance, consider Psychic Kayla, a top-rated advisor on the site, who charges $4.99 per minute for chat, $9.49 per minute for voice calls, and $10.99 per minute for video calls.

Always check individual prices before initiating a session with any Purple Garden psychic.

What Do Customers Say About Purple Garden?

While articles like ours can provide valuable insights into Purple Garden, reading Purple Garden psychics review comments from actual users can offer a more authentic perspective.

People who’ve actually used Purple Garden can give you some real insights into their experiences.

We found mixed Purple Garden psychics review comments on their website and some useful ones from other sites.

We found the first Purple Garden review from Top10.com from a user named Cindy. She got advice from one of the advisors on the site.

Unfortunately, Cindy felt like the psychic took the time to get to know her to extend her reading. To avoid this, ensure you ask direct questions right away and only share relevant, but not too specific, details.

The next Purple Garden psychics review is from the site itself. Icelover’s review is on one of the site’s top-rated psychics, Truelovetarot:

While that’s a positive review for Truelovetarot, we also found Purple Garden review comments on other psychics where customers voiced their frustration. An example is this from Cancer1984:

No psychic is perfect, that’s for sure. This user just happens to experience the good and the not-so-good reading from Loving M, a staff pick psychic on Purple Garden. If you encounter something like this, feel free to voice your concerns.

Be direct and tell them if anything isn’t making any sense to save your time. If they just can’t get their point across, and if you feel like the reading is going nowhere, drop the call and try getting a reading from someone else.

Here’s another Purple Garden review for Loving M, which shows how sometimes, it’s just a matter of whether the psychic and the seeker are a good match:

So, Billie907’s Purple Garden review on Loving M lets you know how this psychic can actually be clear about what he’s saying. He even gave a helpful tip: you should come prepared to maximize your time.

That’s something you should keep in mind before any psychic reading. Come prepared so you can somehow steer the conversation with your psychic—no beating around the bush.

>>Get $10 OFF on Purple Garden

What Alternatives to Purple Garden Are Available?

If reading this Purple Garden review makes you feel like it isn’t the online psychic platform for you, that’s alright. There are still other excellent platforms you can check out. Here are some of them:

1. Kasamba – Best for Love Readings

If you’re specifically looking for guidance on anything related to love, Kasamba could be a better alternative.

This platform has been in the industry for over 20 years, and no platform will be around for this long if they don’t have loyal clients.

Kasamba’s love psychics cover many topics, including breakups, divorce, relationships with parents and children, cheating and affairs, navigating the single and dating scene, LGBTQ+-friendly insights, soulmate connections, and marital life.

But don’t worry; Kasamba has hundreds of psychics who are experts on other types of psychic readings like tarot reading, fortune telling, astrology readings, and career forecasts.

If you’re new to Kasamba, you’ll get 3 minutes free + 50% off on your first paid reading.

>>Get 3 FREE mins + 50% OFF at Kasamba

2. AskNow – Best Phone Call Readings

We’ve mentioned in this Purple Garden review that voice or phone readings can be very intimate. Some people find it the best way to discuss their concerns with psychics because, let’s be real, these are strangers listening to your personal thoughts and feelings.

AskNow is the perfect platform for connecting with phone psychics because you can call the site right away to get matched with a psychic. But if you still want to start online so you can read their psychic profiles, you can do just that and get their extension number instead.

You can call 1-866-427-5669 to connect with AskNow’s best psychics online anytime since this line is open 24/7. New customers get 5 minutes free on their first purchase at AskNow.

>>Get 5 minutes FREE on AskNow

3. Keen – Most Affordable Online Psychic Readings

We understand how people discovering spirituality may hesitate to spend money on psychic readings. If you can relate, you may want to get a reading without spending too much.

In this case, Keen’s cheap psychics online could be a better choice for you.

New customers at Keen can get 10 minutes for only $1.99. That’s an amount that some psychics would charge you in a single minute. Aside from that, Keen also has a satisfaction guarantee.

If you’re unhappy with your reading, they can credit up to $25 to your account, which you can use on a session with another psychic.

>>Get 10 minutes for $1.99 on Keen

Purple Garden Psychic Reviews – FAQs

Do you have more questions unanswered in this Purple Garden review so far? Here are some FAQs that could help:

How to Block or Unblock a Reader on Purple Garden?

Unfortunately, you can’t block a reader on Purple Garden. If you think the session is heading nowhere, you can drop the call, and no questions will be asked. If you find a psychic you love, you can add them to your favorite list instead.

How Is the Customer Support on Purple Garden?

Purple Garden’s customer support can only be contacted by leaving a message on the site.

The support team will then respond via email within the next 24 hours. But if you need answers to general queries immediately, you can try visiting the site’s Help Center or using the chatbot.

How Does the Purple Garden App Work?

The Purple Garden app works just like the website version of the platform. You can log in to your account and connect with a psychic via live chat, voice call, or video call.

You can download the Purple Garden app from the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store.

How To Request a Refund on Purple Garden?

You can’t request a refund on Purple Garden since the website offers no guarantee. That said, make sure you review a psychic’s profile thoroughly before connecting with them to get your money’s worth.

What Payment Methods Does Purple Garden Accept?

Purple Garden accepts credit and debit cards such as Visa, MasterCard, and American Express, as well as PayPal.

Is There a Promo For Referring a Friend to Purple Garden?

Yes, there’s a promo for referring a friend to Purple Garden. If your friend creates an account and purchases credits, you’ll get rewarded with a credit. Unfortunately, Purple Garden doesn’t disclose how much credit you’ll earn from a referral.

Do You Have to Deposit Funds Before Choosing a Reader?

Yes, you have to deposit funds before choosing a reader. While doing this Purple Garden review, we experienced that the site will automatically prompt you to add funds to your account when you attempt to start a session with your chosen psychic reader.

Are Purple Garden Live Text Chats Saved?

Yes, Purple Garden live text chats or transcripts are saved so that you can revisit them anytime.

To do this, go to “My Order” in the menu section and click on the live chat session you’d like to review. Once the details are shown, click on the “Transcript” button.

>>Get $10 OFF on Purple Garden

Purple Garden Review Final Thoughts

We’ve finally concluded our Purple Garden review. You now know it’s a legit psychic site where you can connect with real psychic advisors capable of providing accurate and meaningful readings online.

Purple Garden conveniently connects you with psychics anywhere in the world via chat, voice call, or video call. You can also find psychics charging as low as $0.99 per minute.

Ultimately, the platform makes it easy for you to access positive and negative Purple Garden psychics review from users, so you can gauge the accuracy of a reading before starting one.

This level of openness sets Purple Garden apart from many other online psychic sites.

We hope our Purple Garden review helped you decide whether this platform is the right place to seek the guidance and insights you may be looking for.

>>Get $10 OFF on Purple Garden