In-Depth Keen Psychic Review 2023: Is It the Best Choice for Spiritual Guidance?

If you’ve ever considered seeing a psychic, either out of curiosity or because nothing else is helping you find a solution to your woes, then perhaps it’s time for a Keen Psychic reading.

Many consider Keen Psychics a legendary online platform whose advisors can help you figure things out when life gives you lemons and you don’t know how to make lemonade.

But is Keen the right choice for you?

In this transparent Keen psychic review, we will delve into the intricacies of Keen’s services to help you make an informed decision.

We will explore the reputation of their psychics, the accuracy of their readings, and the overall customer experience.

What Is Keen Psychics?

Keen is an online psychic reading platform that has been around for over 20 years. You can use the site to find cheap psychics online and get accurate psychic readings on multiple topics. Here’s a quick overview of what to expect from Keen.

Pros

Over 1,700 Keen psychics are available

20 years of experience online

Talented and fully vetted advisors

You can earn loyalty points and credits with Keen rewards

The first 3 minutes are free

10 minutes for $1.99

Super Quick “Get Matched” search filter.

Cons

Discounts are only for new customers

Deals Available

3 FREE minutes

10 minutes for $1.99

Features We Like Most About Keen Psychics

This Keen Psychic review would be incomplete without highlighting the platform’s standout features that have captivated users.

These essential aspects define Keen’s excellence and why it remains a preferred choice for those seeking spiritual guidance.

Let’s explore the key elements that make Keen Psychics exceptional in online psychic readings.

Keen Has a Mobile App for On-The-Go Readings

When the going gets tough, and you need a Keen psychic reading as soon as possible, the Keen psychic reading app can immediately connect you with all your favorite Keen psychics.

That means you can use all the site’s standard features. Plus, if any of the Keen Psychics you want are unavailable, you can schedule appointments or callbacks for when they’re free.

You’ll also be glad to know that the Keen psychic reading app is free to download from either the Apple Store or Google Play.

If you like to browse, just click “Find an Advisor” on the homepage, and the easy-to-use search filter will let you select all the criteria for the exact Keen psychic reading you want.

Things like availability, format, price range, psychic skills, specialties, and tools, are all listed so you can narrow it down to the Keen psychics that are best for you.

If you’re in a rush, the “Get Matched” filter can help you find the best Keen psychics for your Keen psychic reading faster based on just a few interactive questions.

Either way, finding the right advisor for your Keen psychic reading will never waste your valuable time.

Large Number of Psychic Advisors Available

Known as the largest psychic reading site online, more than 1,700 Keen psychics are available to give you a Keen psychic reading on just about any subject you can imagine.

From a broken heart to a career in crisis, Keen psychics specialize in sage advice and guidance with various tools and abilities to help you find a better way forward.

Schedule a Reading at a Time That’s Convenient

With so many Keen psychics available, there’s always someone online to give you an insightful Keen psychic reading.

Add a reliable phone app offering advance appointments and callbacks 24/7, and it would be safe to say that as long as troubled people are awake, Keen psychics never sleep.

Detailed Psychic Profiles With Ratings and Reviews

Either of the Keen psychic reading search filters will help you narrow down the field of Keen psychics available, but how do you know which reader is the best for you?

You’ll be glad to know that all Keen psychics have detailed profiles that include customers’ Keen psychic reviews (good and bad).

Besides these Keen psychic reviews, there is a complete listing of each advisor’s specialties, methods, background, and how they approach a psychic reading.

In short, everything you want to know about any of the Keen psychics is at your fingertips with detailed Keen psychic reviews.

Keen Rewards Program

You earn Keen rewards points whenever you spend money on a call or chat with any Keen psychics.

The more Keen psychics you speak with, the higher your tier. Each tier, in turn, has different features that will allow you to unlock exclusive new benefits and rewards.

For example, you can earn as many as 300 Keen rewards points for speaking with any Keen psychics, costing $6.99 per minute and over.

You can also get 150 points every time you sign in to the Keep app and 100 points for your first chat reading with any Keen psychics. You can even get 50 points for simply sharing your birthday.

As your points grow, you’ll get more from your membership, like annual discounted readings with Keen psychics, birthday gifts, and more.

Keen Blog and Articles Section

While it’s great to get a Keen psychic reading from any of the talented Keen psychics, there are also a lot of other interesting features on the site.

Whether you’re new to Keen psychics or familiar with the world of spirituality, the Articles Section is a must-read for those interested in their spiritual evolution.

With articles on everything psychic and spiritual, you can read how to prepare for a Keen psychic reading with “Readings 101” or even learn how to read your own Tarot cards.

There are also free horoscopes, spiritual advice, and more written by experts on the Keen Blog.

And it’s all free to anyone visiting the Keen psychic reading site.

How Much Does Keen Psychic Cost?

A Keen psychic reading with any one of the immensely talented Keen psychics can range from as low as $1.99 per minute to$15 per minute and more.

If this is your first Keen psychic reading, not to worry.

Besides trying to provide the best readings and the most transparent Keen psychic reviews to ensure quality, Keen is also interested in your customer experience and helping you save.

Every first-time customer will get the first 3 minutes of their Keen psychic reading free, plus an additional introductory package offering 10 minutes for only $1.99.

However, even though Keen psychics are well known for their dependability and accuracy, no one is perfect. That’s why Keen also has a Satisfaction Guarantee that will cover up to $25 if you are dissatisfied with any Keen psychics.

How to Book a Keen Psychic Reading

Booking a psychic reading session with any of the many talented Keen psychics is fast and easy. Here’s what you need to do.

Create an Account

Creating an account on Keen is free, and you can register using your Apple account, Google account, or email. You’ll then be asked to set a password and clarify that you’re 18 years old to continue.

Choose a Psychic

Choosing one of the many available Keen psychics can be done through either the site’s general browsing filter or the “Get Matched” feature.

Once you’ve narrowed it down to a few Keen psychics, you can look through their respective Keen psychic reviews to see what their customers say.

Schedule a Reading

Once you decide on a reader, click their “call” or “chat now” button, and you will be asked to register your payment info. You will only be asked for this data once. Afterward, you’ll have Keen’s privacy guarantee that this information will never be shared with a 3rd party.

If it turns out that any of the Keen psychics you want are unavailable, you’ll have the option of pinging, emailing, or scheduling a call back whenever they’re free.

Types of Keen Psychic Readings

With so many Keen psychics to choose from, it seems logical that the site would also offer an extensive menu of readings.

Here is a sample of the many different types of readings that Keen Psychics offers.

Psychic Mediums

A psychic medium is someone who has the extrasensory ability to communicate with disincarnate spirits.

If you have suffered the loss of a loved one and long to know that their soul is in a good place, then one of the talented Keen psychics specializing in mediumship can help.

There are almost 70 mediums offering readings on Keen, and according to the customers’ Keen Psychic reviews, they are perhaps the most popular of all Keen psychics.

Love and Relationships

The most popular topic psychics worldwide are asked about is love, and it’s no different for Keen psychics.

If you’re still nursing a wound from Cupid, or you’re ready for that wild affair, let one of the current 238 Keen psychics specializing in love and relationships help you get lucky.

Even if you’re in a committed relationship, maybe one of the Keen psychics specializing in love can help you to rekindle that old fire.

Life Questions

Whether it’s career, finances, family, or even the psychological challenges of aging, plenty of Keen psychics can point you in the direction of your bliss.

After all, when you stop asking questions about life, there are no longer answers worth looking for.

Tarot Readings

The Tarot is a deck of 78 picture cards for fortune-telling and answering spiritual questions. It’s the most popular oracle psychics use, including plenty of Keen psychics.

With over 150 Keen psychics claiming expertise in using Tarot, finding a cardsharp to interpret your future prospects should be no problem.

Whether you’re interested in knowing about love, career, or anything else, don’t be The Fool when a Magician is waiting at Keen to help.

Intuitive and Spiritual Services

A famous maxim states, “We are all spiritual beings having a physical experience.”

If you believe there is more to life than our physical limits and creature comforts, plenty of Keen psychics agree and can guide you on the path to higher understanding.

More than 120 Keen psychics offer Spiritual readings for everything from overcoming negative energy to healing and manifesting your true desires.

Angel Readings

Are Angels trying to tell you something about your life, and you’re just not hearing it?

Angels are celestial beings motivated by love and balance, and the cards interpreting their presence are a proven way of learning about what the higher realms are trying to show us.

If you feel something you can’t explain around you, perhaps the over 80 Keen psychics who work with Angel Cards can interpret what the Angels have in store for you.

Keen Horoscope

Astrology studies how the planets’ movements in the solar system affect human life on Earth.

Astrology has existed throughout various cultures since ancient times, and nowadays, it is so widespread that just about everyone in the civilized world knows their zodiac sign.

Even though only 35 Keen psychics are practicing Astrologers, they offer an eclectic selection of Astrological techniques. For example, there are four different types of Astrology practiced by Keen psychics, including the Western, Vedic, Chinese, and Mayan methods.

There are also free daily, monthly, and yearly horoscopes available via email, so you can always have the wisdom of the stars waiting in your inbox to enlighten you each day.

Numerology Readings

Numerology is the ancient study of the occult significance of numbers and their effect on human life.

For instance, practicing Numerologists look at the numbers associated with your birth date and your name’s letter/number correspondences to see your life path and destiny.

While only 7 Keen psychics currently practice numerology, what they could say to you regarding who you are and where you’re going could amount to a lot more.

Chakra Reading and Cleansing

Chakra is a Sanskrit word meaning “wheel of light” and is used to name the seven energy centers in the human body that range from the top of the head to the perineum.

Each of these seven centers governs a different aspect of your spiritual, mental, and physical energy. Various symptoms can result when any of the chakras fall out of balance. If left untreated, these imbalances can lead to a long-term loss of vitality and mental acuity.

Over 60 Keen psychics perform chakra readings and cleansings, which can be performed remotely, just like a standard psychic reading.

If you’re feeling out of sorts, perhaps a chakra reading and subsequent rebalancing by the Keen psychics who practice this modality will breathe some new life into your daily routine.

Communication Methods – Connecting With a Keen Psychic

It’s easy to speak with Keen psychics 24/7 through chat or phone psychic reading.

If any Keen psychics you wish to have a reading with are unavailable, you can message or ping them to schedule an advance appointment or call back.

No matter which mode of communication you choose, the conversations between you and any Keen psychics you speak with will always be 100% private.

In fact, your advisor can’t see your phone number or anything else about you, thus making each call anonymous.

In addition, any Keen Psychic Reviews you leave regarding your reading will also be anonymous and will not be altered.

How To Find the Best Psychics on the Keen Website

Like a good pair of shoes, the best psychic reading services are the ones that fit your unique concerns. Here are some tips for finding your perfect psychic match on Keen.

Browse or Search Psychics by Category

All the advisors on Keen are conveniently grouped according to reading type and subject.

If you like to browse, each psychic also has a complete profile that includes their specialties, reading style, and the formats they’re available in.

More importantly, each profile lists the Keen Psychic reviews the readers have received from each customer.

If you’re on the fence about which psychic to choose, seeing what your fellow customers experienced could be beneficial.

Use the Get Matched Tool to Connect With Top-Rated Psychics

If you don’t have the time to browse through scores of psychics, Keen’s interactive Get Matched filter will deliver you three top psychics in a matter of seconds.

Just answer a few brief interactive questions about what you’re looking for, and Keen’s filter will scan all the Keen psychic reviews to come up with your best matches.

Alternatives to Keen

Sometimes, you must look seriously at the competition to understand just how good a service is.

In the spirit of transparency, here are a pair of Keen’s direct competitors that we feel are worthy of your consideration.

With over 30 years of online experience, Psychic Source was one of the original pioneers of the online psychic reading phenomenon.

Known for a wide variety of readings, multiple $1 per minute deals, and a free articles section on everything psychic and spiritual, Psychic Source is a top alternative to Keen.

Of course, they don’t have nearly as many psychics, and Keen is a better bet if you’re looking for a top Psychic medium. However, some still prefer Psychic Source.

Kasamba and Keen are about the same age in terms of their online experience.

Kasamba has carved out a niche for itself as the top site for all types of love readings.

Whether looking for new love, trying to revive a relationship, or licking the wounds Cupid has inflicted on you, Kasamba can help, inspire, and heal your aching heart.

Kasamba offers good deals with their Best Match Guarantee, sessions with free psychics (3 minutes), and 50% off your first reading.

Not that Keen doesn’t offer enticing deals, but when it comes to the best psychic reading sites, it can be very much a matter of preference.

FAQs

As we conclude our comprehensive review of Keen Psychics, let’s address some frequently asked questions to provide further clarity and assist you in making an informed decision.

Is There a keen.com App?

Yes, Keen.com has an app available that can be downloaded for free from either the Apple Store or Google Play.

The Keen App is quite popular, with an overall rating of 4.7/5 based on more than 7,000 Keen psychic reviews.

Not only does it give you the ability to have readings on the go 24/7 from wherever you are, but if your favorite psychic isn’t available, you can schedule appointments and callbacks.

You’ll also have access to all the standard site features like Psychic Profiles, horoscopes, articles, and the Keen Psychic reviews for each reader.

How Is Keen Different From Other Psychic Sites?

The primary way that Keen is different from other online psychic sites is that they are the largest provider of psychic readings, with over 1,700 advisors on site.

They also have the most varied Astrology readings of any online site, with Western, Vedic, Chinese, and Mayan Astrological readings available.

Keen also distinguishes itself by having one of the best phone apps of any psychic site. While technology has made our world smaller, Keen has made your healing circle even smaller with their phone app giving you 24//7 access to readings wherever you are.

Plus, with their standard prices for readings starting as low as $1.99 per minute, Keen is also one of the more economical psychic sites online.

Is the Keen Psychic Customer Service Helpful?

Yes, Keen’s customer service is generally helpful.

If you have a question or concern, an online form is available when you click on the heading “Customer Support” at the bottom of the homepage.

The Keen Help Center is also helpful with a designated Customer Help section that provides FAQs and more on getting started, billing, account management, and special offers.

Additionally, a dedicated page titled “Our Guarantee” explains the rules around their Satisfaction Guarantee and applying for a refund if you’re dissatisfied with your reading.

Are Keen Psychics Accurate?

Yes, according to the Keen psychic reviews, the readings by most Keen psychics are considered highly accurate.

This is especially true regarding the Keen psychic reviews about their psychic mediums.

What Payment Methods Does Keen Accept?

Once you register using your Apple account, Google account, or email, Keen will accept payment through PayPal or your credit card (Visa, MasterCard, or Amex).

Keen will also accept payment via any card with a Visa or MasterCard logo, including a debit card, ATM card, or check card.

Can I Get a Keen Refund?

Yes, you can get a Keen refund.

The process begins by contacting the Customer Service department with your request. You must verify your username or Keen com login, email address, and password at that time.

If you’re unhappy with a reading, the Keen Satisfaction Guarantee will refund up to $25 in Keen dollars, which can then be used toward future psychic readings on the site.

This Satisfaction Guarantee refund is available once every 30 days for readings you’ve had in the previous 72 hours.

Credits issued in Keen dollars and promotional funds are not eligible for reimbursement.

Keen has also adopted a policy of honoring refund requests only up to the total available balance within a user account.

The Bottom Line

If you’ve made it to this point, you’ve seen enough evidence to show that Keen is one of the premier sites offering real psychic readings online.

They have the most psychics available online, with over 1,700 gifted readers covering various reading types and subjects.

From Astrology to Psychic Mediums, Tarot Readers, Clairvoyants, and others who don’t use tools, Keen offers expert advice on Spiritual matters, career, love, and much more.

You can also identify the best Keen psychics with complete profiles and transparent Keen psychic reviews written by their customers.

Plus, Keen makes it easy on your budget with the first 3 minutes free and 10 additional minutes for only $1.99.

So, there you have it. Keen is an online Oracle you can trust and afford.

