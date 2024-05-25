Search
‘Pet Pals TV’: IndyHumane finds forever homes for dozens of animals

by: Michaela Springer
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week, “Pet Pals TV” shares a fun, interesting, and informative story about our four-legged and furry friend population.

This week Patty Spitler, host of “Pet Pals TV” was joined by Michael Futch, the chief development officer for IndyHumane.

On May 18, IndyHumane partnered with WISH-TV partner Hensley Legal Group to host a free adoption event, where over 60 animals found their forever homes.

Futch shares with Patty more about the adoption event, community resources IndyHumane offers, and the group’s low-cost vaccination clinic.

To hear more, enjoy the full video above.

