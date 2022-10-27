Pet Pals TV

‘Pet Pals TV’: Keeping kitties fed

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week, Pet Pals TV shares a fun, interesting, and informative story about our four-legged and furry friend population.

This week, Patty Spitler, the host of “Pet Pals TV,” was joined by Darcie Kurtz, director of Fido, to talk about the importance of making sure cats are fed during the winter and a food drive they are putting on.

“With winter coming…obviously outside animals need more calories to stay warm when they’re outside,” Kurtz said. “We are doing a food drive now and hoping to raise 5,000 pounds of cat food.”

You can donate to the Fido cat food drive by ordering food online and shipping food directly to the Fido warehouse. You can also bring food to the warehouse any day from noon to 6 p.m.

Watch the full interview to learn more about how to donate.