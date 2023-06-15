‘Pet Pals TV:’ Know your breed

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week, “Pet Pals TV” shares a fun, interesting and informative story about our four-legged and furry friend population.

This week, Patty Spitler, the host of “Pet Pals TV,” joined Miday with a peek at a helpful resource to better understand the many characteristics of canines.

“There are certain things that they like to do, that they feel comfortable doing and the owner and the ones that love them should be able to let them do what they like,” Spitler said.

To learn more, watch the video above.