‘Pet Pals TV’: The Grateful Rescue

(Provided Photo/The Grateful Rescue)
by: Ashley Fowler
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week, “Pet Pals TV” shares a fun, interesting, and informative story about our four-legged and furry friend population.

This week, Patty Spitler, host of “Pet Pals TV,” was joined by Pamela Terhune, the owner and founder of The Grateful Rescue, a nonprofit rescue and sanctuary in Muncie.

Terhune recently took in 26 dachshunds that needed a new, safe place to live. The doxies will soon be up for adoption.

Click here to find out more about The Grateful Rescue and how you can help.

