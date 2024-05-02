‘Pet Pals TV:’ Up close and personal with Dachshund

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week, “Pet Pals TV” shares a fun, interesting, and informative story about our four-legged and furry friend population.

This week Patty Spitler, host of “Pet Pals TV,” brought Stewie, a Dachshund, on the latest segment of “Know Your Breed.”

The Dachshund, also known as the wiener dog, is a short-legged, long-bodied, hound-type dog breed.

“The thing that most people say (about Dachshunds) is that they are very stubborn,” Spitler said.

When training a Dachshund, it is recommended to have positive reward-based training.

