‘Pet Pals TV:’ Learning about the Maltese dog

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each week, Pet Pals TV shares a fun, interesting, and informative story about our four-legged and furry friend population.

This week, Patty Spitler, host of “Pet Pals TV,” brought Harry, a Maltese dog, on the latest segment of “Know Your Breed.”

The Maltese dog is a small, elegant breed known for its long, silky white coat and friendly personality. People often refer to them as velcro dogs because they like to stick close to their humans wherever they go.

To learn more, watch the video above.