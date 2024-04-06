‘Pet Pals TV’: How the eclipse will affect pets and wildlife

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each week, Pet Pals TV shares a fun, interesting, and informative story about our four-legged and furry friend population.

This week, Patty Spitler, host of “Pet Pals TV,” was joined by Tom Dock, communications manager for Noah’s Animal Hospitals and investigative reporter for “Pet Pals TV.”

A total solar eclipse will cross Indianapolis at 3:06 p.m. on Monday, and many are curious about how the eclipse could affect our pets and other wildlife.

Dock shares with Patty and News 8 how animals in the past have been documented behaving in past eclipses, which included chickens going to roost and cows heading into the barn.

He then discusses how our pets can be expected to behave.

